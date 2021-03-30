‘World News Tonight’ tops Q1, but eyesight falls on nets – Deadline





ABC News’ World News Tonight me David Muir topped the ratings in the first quarter, but the period also showed that viewership was back on the ground in all the evening news. World News Tonight averaged 9.6 million total viewers, a 2% drop from 9.8 million in the first quarter of a year ago, a period marked by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and a primary presidential campaign. NBC Night News with Lester Holt posted 7.97 million, an 8% drop from 8.7 million. CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell was at 6 million, up 7% from 6.26 million. The numbers are from Nielsen and are issued by ABC. In demonstration 25-54, World News Tonight on average 1.9 million, up from 2.02 million in the first quarter of 2020. NBC Night News was at 1.56 million, up from 1.96 million last year, and CBS Evening News on average 1.13 million, from 1.22 million. Similar story Cable news networks capture bragging rights in first-quarter ratings – but general view decline in March ABC News said this was the first time in 25 years that they were at the top of the first quarter by overall viewers and major demographics 25-54 and 18-49. CBS News, meanwhile, trumpeted a narrower gap with NBC Nightly News in general viewers and demonstrations. The decline was in many ways expected, as the evening news showed a resurgence in the early part of the Covid-19 crisis. The networks also broadcast new news last year, given the extraordinary news cycles, something that further boosted viewership back then. They have also shown more and more visibility on broadcast platforms, given the change in viewing habits. Comparison of the latest numbers of the first quarter with a less valid period – the first quarter of 2019 – World News Tonight was 3% in total viewers, NBC Night News was down 8% and CBS Evening News was by 9%. In that quarter two years ago, World News Tonight an average of 9.32 million viewers, NBC Night News posted 8.68 million and CBS Evening News, then anchored by Jeff Glor, had 6.58 million.







