The World Needs More Cowboy Celebration April 14 in Lovell | tidings

March 30, 2021

Students will learn more about the University of Wyoming, the UW alum will relate to their alma mater, and members of the public will learn more about the UW presence in Big Horn County during a “The world needs more cowboys” holiday “on Wednesday, April 14, at Lovell.

The public is invited to the event from 5-7 pm at the Lovell Community Center. Free snacks and drinks will be served.

UW President Ed Seidel will be present and speak during a short program at the celebration, highlighting the university’s efforts to boost the state’s entrepreneurship and economy, among other topics.

Sundance Wicks, assistant coach of the UW men’s basketball team, will also speak.

They will join current UW students from Big Horn County – Marissa Arnold, Mandi Jo Baxendale and Delanee Miller – who will discuss their experiences at the state university.

Faculty members and UW admissions representatives will be present to answer questions and interact with attendees on topics including the Cowboy commitment, new UW financial aid offerings and need-based Wyoming high school graduates. Free UW-branded gift items will be available, including t-shirts for the first 50 high school students.

Furthermore, UW alumni Joseph Shumway, vice president and branch manager of Lovell’s Big Horn Federal Savings Bank, will talk about how UW helped advance his career and prepare him for his role in the community – and what it means to be a UW Cowboy. Shumway is one of 24 UW alumni appearing in ads in Wyoming newspapers and other media under the slogan “The world needs more cowboys – and so does Wyoming.”

The Big Horn County event is the 11th in a series of nationwide planned events in counties where UW graduates featured in live and job ads. The series, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is now resuming as Governor Mark Gordon has eased restrictions on public gatherings in the state.

It’s clear that our marketing line, ‘The World Needs More Cowboys,’ has virtually connected people across Wyoming. These events are about building that even stronger connection through face-to-face interaction “It’s a great opportunity for local students to learn more about their state university, for alumni to connect with their material and one-” the other, and for community members to meet the new UW president along with trainers, faculty and students. “

Ahead of the April 14 evening event, Seidel, UW political science professor Jean Garrison, and current UW students from Big Horn County are scheduled to speak with students at Lovell High School. A visit to Rocky Mountain High School is scheduled for the morning of April 15th.

Seidel began serving as the university’s 28th president on July 1, 2020. Prior to joining UW, he was Vice President of Economic Development and Innovation for the University of Illinois System, building and supporting programs engaging with university, public, and private partners. – and strengthening links between higher education, research and business to stimulate economic development throughout the country.

His long record of leadership experience spans more than three years as director of the National Center for Supercomputer Applications at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he was among the initial co-lead investigators for Blue Waters, a federally funded project which brought one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world to Urbana-Champaign.

Previously, he was senior vice president for research and innovation for the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow, Russia, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prior to that, he headed the Office of Cyber ​​Infrastructure and headed the Directorate of Mathematical and Physical Sciences as assistant director of the National Science Foundation. He also ran the Center for Computation and Technology at Louisiana State University and headed the numerical relativity group at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert Einstein Institute) in Germany.

Seidel received his Ph.D. in relativistic astrophysics from Yale University, earned a master’s degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from William and Mary College.