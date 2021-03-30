Brisbane COVID blocking tests the strength of businesses behind JobKeeper

Brisbane is locked into a routine already known to the capitals in Australia.

But it is also in an unpleasant experiment, the first city to suffer severe pandemic constraints since the JobKeeper economy savings program closed earlier this week.

“If the premature blockade of Brisbane (or any other) turns out to be long, then the government may need to consider restoring JobKeeper or something similar for the affected areas,” the AMP Capital chief economist noted in a note. , Shane Oliver.

Rebecca Llewelyn, president of the South East Brisbane Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged a level of concern among its members as they closed their doors for a three-day closing.

“This is hopeful. The work has been done before,” she said.

“Everyone knows the routine now, people are not afraid of it.”

In her area, there are long queues for cafes “local trade is still strong” but the biggest concern is what the jam will do for people considering a Queensland holiday.

“This is the concern, that this will shake confidence,” she said.

“Hopefully we get the Easter holidays again.”

The $ 90 billion JobKeeper scheme kept businesses open as state borders closed in 2020 and restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus devastated the economy.

At one point, 3.5 million workers almost a third of the workforce were being backed by wages, a number that dropped to just under a million workers when it subsidized the weekend.

‘I could not have come at a worse time’

Blockages prevent the spread of the disease by limiting the number of people moving around, and limiting the activities they can do.

They have worked to give Australia an enviable level of COVID life rarely seen across the globe right now: with crowded football stadiums; live events such as the Perth Festival, the Hamilton musician in Sydney and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on stage; as well as noisy shopping centers

However, with the missing JobKeeper support, what does it mean when the government mandates you to shut down?

Rebecca Andrews is the Queensland head of the national employers association Ai Group.

Some of its members hope the three-day premature blockade will be enough time for health authorities to take over the spread. Others are more scared.

“The connection could not have come at a worse time for businesses facing their first day without JobKeeper,” she warned in a statement.

“Many of these businesses in sectors such as hospitality and accommodation now fear that the expected business growth from the Easter holiday may be lost.

“This risks becoming a devastating blow to the community and business, especially as Brisbane already has the highest level of metropolitan unemployment in the country.”

Brisbane entered the current deadlock with the highest unemployment rate in the largest cities in Australia and New Zealand. ( Supplied: Ai Group

There are 87 job markets in Australia and three of the 10 highest unemployment rates are in the widest area of ​​Brisbane that is closed: Logan, Moreton Bay and Ipswich.

“If this deadlock goes beyond Thursday, the consequences for jobs and the state economy will be even deeper,” Ms Andrews said.

Where is JobKeeper?

JobKeeper used taxpayer funds to subsidize workers’ wages, keeping in touch between bosses and employers so that when the pandemic eased businesses could restart quickly.

JobKeeper initially gave businesses $ 1,500 for two weeks for each employee to help pay their salaries, with the right based on a significant revenue drop.

Ms. Llewelyn, a sales agent for businesses, said most businesses in her area have not used JobKeeper since qualification was tightened in August.

“Most of the businesses have come back really well, that has been great,” she said.

This anecdotal evidence is supported by a recent Australian Property Council survey of how many offices are occupied in the country’s largest cities.

Office occupancy was at 63 percent in Brisbane for March 23-29, much higher than other East Coast capitals: Sydney, at 50 percent, and Melbourne, at 35 percent.

The highest figures observed, taken by Property Council members who own or administer CBD office buildings, were 84 percent in Darwin, 80 percent in Hobart, 71 percent in Perth and Adelaide, and 65 percent in Canberra.

Brisbane CBD had seen a more substantial return of office workers than Sydney or Melbourne. ( ABC News: Chris Gillette

Dr Oliver said it was doubtful the end of JobKeeper would disrupt the recovery of the Australian economy.

“JobKeeper injection into the economy has already dropped from $ 12 billion a month last September to $ 2.5 billion a month in March and yet the economy has continued to recover we expect the Australian economy to grow by about 5 per cent this year,” he predicted. .

But the spectrum of further blockages remains.

“These are divisive and a major obstacle to making domestic travel plans, but provided they stay short, the overall economic impact will be small.”