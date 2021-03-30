Tampa Realtor uses the Brazilian background to help other international home buyers

Many home buyers know that the process of buying real estate can be stressful, but it can be even more so for people who buy real estate in Tampa Bay from abroad, or who have recently relocated to SH. BA

Corina Lessa Silva knows this first hand because she moved to the Tampa Bay area in the early 2000s from Brazil and did not know much about how to buy a home here. Now, he works as the broker and founder of Tampa Bay Key Realty, a specialized firm to assist international buyers. She talked to me Tampa Bay Times about how her story of coming to the US helped her build her business and how pandemic travel closures have affected her. It is easily edited below for length and clarity:

How did you manage to specialize in international real estate buyers?

When I first moved here, I ran a travel agency. The owners were Brazilian and they sold tickets to Brazil. After a (certain) number of years, I decided to change the course of my career. It all started with my husband who decided to buy a house and he said, You need to get a license and that would help us know more about the process. He is also from Brazil and we did not know any Brazilian realtors and I was just starting my life in the US again. And so I started. I got my license, and then the first house I ever sold was the house for myself it was our first property ever.

Usually when you start your real estate business, you have this sphere of influence, go through your database and start calling friends. Since I was not born here, I did not know many people. I only had the customer database that flew to Brazil and went here and there. So I started telling them that I was licensed and that I could sell real estate, and then he started with a friend who bought a property from me and she started telling other friends. All of a sudden, I’m building this business only for Brazilians. They wanted to deal with me because I had the story: I knew their culture, I knew how to speak their language, I knew their questions when they compared how real estate is made here with how it is made in Brazil.

And do you have agents in your firm who also specialize in international buyers from different countries? Tell me about it.

I do a lot of advertising on social media. I make all my videos on YouTube, all my posts on Instagram in Portuguese. A specific agent we have today in our brokerage, Kristina, comes from Russia and she really liked what I was doing online. So she started doing the same thing online in Russian. A couple of years have passed, and it started from almost zero. Now all of her business revolves around Russians buying here in the Tampa Bay area.

When people think of international buyers buying property in Florida, most people probably think of Miami. What do international buyers like about Tampa Bay?

International buyers have different purposes when buying property. Some of them will simply be interested in getting their investment back. Because Miami is the place you know there, there are so many ads. But now people are discovering about Tampa and they realize that it is more affordable, that it is a very large metro area that grows a lot and they can get really good returns.

But then there are those international buyers who, their goal is to send their kids to college, or their goal is to eventually open a business here and move here. They feel like they will have better opportunities in the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay has water just like Miami so Brazilians are very attracted (here) because of the beaches.

The pandemic has caused a dramatic slowdown in international travel. How has this affected your business?

As for sales from Brazilians who are in Brazil, this has stopped him. We sold several properties right at the beginning of the pandemic, and in fact, one of them, waited a year to see her condom she bought in downtown Tampa. She bought it when the pandemic started, so she never saw her property, she bought it unseen.

(Pandemic) has prevented people from coming, but has not stopped people from making plans and dreaming. We now do Magnification consultations and probably do about four to five consultations a week with people who are in Brazil. They have questions about how to invest here, how to move here, how to start a business here. I know that once the borders are opened, many people will put these plans into action, because, unfortunately, the way governments are dealing with the pandemic changes a lot.

All over the world, we were very lucky to be able to get vaccinated here and have the support we have, but in Brazil, for example, people are not being vaccinated now. What is happening in the pandemic, people want bigger houses with more backyard and more space and more privacy people also want to live in a better place and invest their money in a better place sure. So I can hardly wait for this to end because there will be a lot of people coming here and investing here.

What additional challenges are there when it comes to international purchases? I imagine currency exchange is something you should consider.

It’s probably one of the biggest things. Because when you have your income divided by three or divided by six to be able to send it to one place, that definitely makes a big difference, and that’s what’s happening in two years. last. The exchange rate went from three-in-one to six-in-one. By now, people need to save more money or have to plan ahead.

If we talk specifically about Tampa, we do not have a direct flight to Brazil. When you have a direct flight to a destination, it certainly attracts a lot of investors. For example, within the top five buyers we have Canadians, we have English, and we have Germans, and we have non-stop flights to those countries, so they come here, and it’s so easy to fly in and out.

The third thing that can be a burden for some people is understanding the law, understanding how the transaction takes place and having people trust you to do so many things for you when you are not there. It’s very difficult for you to be in another country, not know the country well and then send $ 300,000 to another country and trust the person who is on the other side. I think Brazilians have this idea that things work here, and they feel comfortable doing business with Americans. So that’s fine, but it’s a tough situation when you have to believe so many things with money, with dreams.

When it comes to Brazilian buyers, are there any common trends you see regarding the types of properties they are looking for?

They really like single-family homes because most of them, if they come from big cities would live in apartments because it is safer.

They like a two-story house where there is an apartment on the ground floor because if they plan to move here, they can have guests and other people stay in that guest room. And when they buy it as an investment, if they just come here for vacation, they like to bring all the family and friends, so there should be plenty of bedrooms.

They love modern finishes. One of the hardest things I have to explain to them is that here in Florida, on the outskirts, we do not have that modern architecture. In Brazil were accustomed to very modern finishes, European cupboards and straight lines. They hate carpet, sometimes hard to find the ideal home for them. I just have to say, Hey, so we do here. We have carpets in the bedrooms.