India supports the UN initiative for a ceasefire in Afghanistan, says Jaishankar

India supports a UN-led regional process to reach a political solution and a comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan as the situation in the war-torn country continues to cause great concern, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar made remarks in Dushanbe as he spoke at the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process ministerial meeting, a regional initiative of 15 countries, including China, Russia, Iran and Central Asian states, to find a lasting solution to the situation in Afghanistan. . This was the first reaction from the Indian side to the UN-led initiative, proposed by the Biden administration.

Addressing a meeting involving Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jaishankar also said lasting peace in Afghanistan requires a true dual peace or peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. He added, This requires the harmonization of the interests of all, both within and around this country.

India supporting a UN-led regional process on Afghanistan first suggested by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in February came amid concerns in New Delhi that the country has been kept away from it. others processes such as the extended troika of Russia.

Jaishankar said India welcomes any move towards a genuine political solution and a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan. We appreciate the international recognition of the basic principles that will define their contours.

He added, “We support a regional process that will be called under the auspices of the United Nations.” UN oversight would help to take into account all relevant UN resolutions and improve the chances of a lasting outcome.

In his letter, Blinken described four elements as part of a high-level effort involving countries in the region and the UN to move quickly toward a solution in Afghanistan. One of these four elements is a meeting to be convened by the UN of foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the US to establish a unified approach to Afghanistan. The date for this meeting is yet to be finalized.

Jaishankar said the situation in Afghanistan continues to be a cause for great concern, as violence and bloodshed are a daily reality and the conflict itself has shown few signs of diminishing, whatever the promises.

Noting that recent months have witnessed an escalation in targeted killings of civil society, he said that 2020 unfortunately marked a 45% increase in civilian casualties in Afghanistan during 2019, while 2021 does not look much better.

The continued involvement of foreign fighters in Afghanistan is particularly troubling. Therefore, members of the heart of Asia and supporting countries should make it a priority to push for an immediate reduction in violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, he said.

According to a UN report released last year, about 6,500 Pakistani fighters, including members of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Yasih-e-Mohammed, were active in Afghanistan.

A statement adopted at the Heart of Asia meeting expressed concern about the continuing relationship between the Taliban and international terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda, and stressed the importance of ensuring that Afghan territory is not used as a safe haven for any terrorist group, including Islamic State. , al-Qaeda or other regional groups.

The statement supported all efforts for ongoing negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban and acknowledged the importance of neighboring countries. He also supported the increased role of the UN in the peace process and said that any political solution must protect the rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities.

Many speculations about Jaishankars’s visit to Dushanbe focused on whether he would meet his Pakistani counterpart Qureshi, but there was no such meeting.

Jaishankar said securing Afghanistan free from terrorism, violent extremism and drug and criminal unions is a collective necessity. He added, a stable, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan is truly the basis for peace and progress in our region.

India has supported all efforts to accelerate dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including intra-Afghan negotiations, and attended the inaugural virtual session of the Doha talks last year, he noted. If the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution.

At the same time, Jaishankar reiterated India’s interest in maintaining the gains made over the past two decades in Afghanistan, including the democratic framework under which elections are held through universal suffrage, sovereignty in domestic and foreign policy, and the protection of human rights. of women, children and minorities.

India is also committed to the development partnership with Afghanistan, which includes $ 3 billion pledges, including more than 550 community development projects covering all 34 provinces, in order to ensure a self-sustaining nation.

As a leading country in CBM trade, commerce and investment under the Heart of Asia process, India will continue to work to improve Afghanistan’s connectivity through projects such as the Chahhabar port in Iran and dedicated air corridors between Indian and Afghan cities. , said Jaishankar. Excellency,

Ahead of the Heart of Asia ministerial meeting, Jaishankar held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday evening and shared India’s perspectives on the peace process. He also met with Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and discussed bilateral co-operation, including on the Chabahar port.

Jaishankar held a special meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed developments regarding Afghanistan and our bilateral relations, he said in a tweet.