Released Polish journalist demands pressure on Myanmar junta | World News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) A Polish journalist who was deported from Myanmar after spending two weeks in custody is seeking international pressure against the military junta that seized power in the country and authorized airstrikes and the killing of civilians.
Robert Bociaga, a freelance photojournalist, says the situation in the Southeast Asian country could turn into an even greater tragedy if Myanmar is not helped to return to democracy.
If the international community (does not) react in a more decisive way, this situation will only worsen in a regional crisis, Bociaga, 29, told the Associated Press in a remote video interview.
The Myanmar army ousted the elected government on February 1, imprisoned civilian leaders and killed and imprisoned protesters as well as bystanders, including children.
Bociaga said that before his arrest on March 11, he was not a witness to any violence and considered himself safe.
While visiting Taunggyi, a city in eastern countries, he covered up a street protest and the army dispersed it. He was surrounded and beaten by soldiers, taken into custody by police and brought before a judge, Bociaga said.
He thinks the soldiers did not realize he was a stranger right away because he was wearing a mask for the coronavirus. Since then, a number of local journalists and publishers have been arrested.
The charges against Bociaga included exceeding his visa and working for foreign media, which is illegal for journalists who do not have accreditation. As an independent professional, he had not been able to secure media credentials.
He pretended not to be a journalist and told the judge he could not extend his visa, which expired in September, due to movement restrictions during the pandemic.
The judge seemed really concerned that a foreigner had been beaten and arrested, but she told him he had no power to go against the instructions of the immigration authorities and release him without allowing a formal investigation, Bociaga recalls.
His friends in Myanmar, whom he was allowed to call, called a local lawyer and the German Embassy, which also represents Poland’s interests in the country.
Bociaga said he was given fruit and treated well while in custody. He was able to give his testimony while sitting in a chair, while local prisoners had to kneel with their hands behind their heads during police interrogation.
Eventually, the charge of working for foreign media disappeared from the papers, he was fined the equivalent of $ 100 for exceeding his visa, and was released on March 22. Bociaga says he thinks there was never an investigation into whether he was indeed a journalist, who saved him from potentially being forced to serve a long prison term.
“Myanmar remains a very old-fashioned place, and they barely use the internet for anything other than Facebook. So they don’t even check it out on Google, and it actually saved my life,” he said with a smirk.
Bociaga assumes that the diplomatic efforts of the German Embassy influenced the way he was treated. The former immigration officer offered to pay the fine out of his own pocket and ask Bociaga to repay him when he returned his wallet and other personal belongings. He was finally able to take a flight from Myanmar on Thursday,
His experience was not traumatic but a waste of time because I had to work in the field, I had to interview people and document everything, he said.
He stressed that despite the arrest, he holds “good memories from Myanmar.
Since the coup, confused Myanmar people have relied on social media for reliable information about events in their home country, also known as Burma, the Polish journalist said.
With the devastation of the economy and the closure of schools, hospitals and post offices in mass actions of civil disobedience, Bociaga said at first the protesters hoped military leaders would have to change tactics and talk to them, but the situation is evolving towards anarchy. “
The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government returns to the country. The United States and other Western nations have already targeted the junta with other sanctions, but political allies of Russia and China, as well as major arms suppliers to the Myanmar army, will almost certainly veto any action taken by the United Nations. United, such as an arms embargo.