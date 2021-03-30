Jehovah’s Witnesses, Russia, China, Nashville police, pensions, tattoos and more – MTSU News





Local, national, and international newspapers recently relied on MTSU faculty experts for their perspectives on tattoos, Jehovah’s Witnesses, foreign policy, pension programs, social media, and the construction industry, among other topics. Beka Crocket, director of the Center for Career Development, addressed the unique challenges college graduates face in the job market due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a March 18 article by the Tennessee Lookout / Newsroom of the States. Her comments are available here. Dr. Aaron Deter-Wolf, an assistant professor of anthropology, participated in a videoconference titled The Reinvent of Tattoos, a discussion of prehistoric tattoos, on March 23rd. The video can be watched here. Dr. Emily Baran Dr. Emily Baran Dr. William Canak, a professor of sociology, presided over a virtual symposium entitled The Old Concert Economy: The Rate of Construction Wage Fraud, Its Cost to Society, and Its Regulations on March 23 for the Labor and Employment Relations Association. The video can be viewed here. Dr. Emily Baran, head of the Department of History, said that the destruction of Communism in Russia did not result in improved treatment of Jehovah’s Witnesses there in a March 23 panel discussion that was featured in a March 24 article on www.1sourcenews.com. Her remarks can be read here. Baran also explained that while Russia views Jehovah’s Witnesses as a threat, the religious group refuses to be controlled in a March 26 article on www.dnyuz.com. Her comments are available here. Dr. Andrei Korobkov Dr. Andrei Korobkov Dr. Relief Franklin Dr. Relief Franklin Dr. Andrei Korobkov, a professor of political science and international relations, said President Joe Bidens attempting to show harshness towards Russia and China could be an attempt to divert attention from domestic issues in a March 24 article by the Russian news agency TASS. History can be achieved here. Dr. Relief Franklin, an associate professor of political science and international relations, wrote a column criticizing the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department’s relationship with the African American community that was published March 24 in the Nashville Scene. His essay can be read here. Beverly Keel Beverly Keel Dr. Katie Foss Dr. Katie Foss Beverly Keel, dean of the College of Media and Entertainment, commented on the sexism and misogyny that still hinders the advancement of women in the music industry in a March 25 article on Main Street Nashville. Her views are available here. Dr. Katie Foss, a professor of media studies, commented on the impact of social media on encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a March 26 report by WTVF-TV in Nashville. Video and transcription can be accessed here. Dr. Daniel Smith Dr. Daniel Smith Dr. Daniel Smith, director of the Political Economy Research Institute and an associate professor of economics, co-author of an editorial warning about possible federal bailouts of the state and local pension systems that was distributed March 29 by the Tribune News Service and published in numerous. The newsroom can be read here. Journalists seeking expertise from MTSU staff, as well as members of the campus community with media expertise, can contact Gina Logue at the News and Media Relations Office at 615-631-8322 or by email at[email protected]. Logo of Gina K. ([email protected]) Similar

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos