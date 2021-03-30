International
Saudi Arabia announces $ 1.3 trillion private sector investment led by Aramco, SABIC
DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Aramco and petrochemical firm SABIC will lead a $ 5 trillion ($ 1.3 trillion) investment by the local private sector by 2030 under a program announced Tuesday for economic diversification.
The move aims to mobilize the private sector of the Gulf Arab states to help divert the economy from its reliance on oil exports, which still account for more than half of state revenues, and develop new sectors to help create jobs for millions of Saudis.
This is part of the investment worth 12 trillion riyals planned until 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks. This also includes 3 trillion riyals from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and 4 trillion riyals under a new Saudi investment strategy, of which about 2 trillion would be foreign investment.
The total amount will increase to 27 trillion riyals with government spending and domestic consumption.
The new Shareek (Partner) program will help the private sector create hundreds of thousands of new jobs and increase the private sector’s contribution to GDP by up to 65% by the end of the decade, the prince said.
He later told reporters at a virtual conference that Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) would represent 60% of the 5 trillion riyal investment.
Prince Mohammed said the government has asked the largest participating firms to reduce their dividends in order to raise capital expenditures.
This will lead to the growth of the company so that the stakeholders own more money. In return, the Saudi government will help them with regulations, more subsidies and other incentives.
The prince said dividends for those who owned shares in Aramco, which are listed on the local stock exchange in 2019, will remain stable.
We promised them and we will keep the promise, he said. The Saudi government still owns 98% of the firm.
Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters that 24 companies, the listed wholesale firms, would invest 2 trillion riyals by 2025 and another 3 trillion riyals by 2030. PIF is a shareholder in most of them, he added.
Jadaan said the state would provide support, including soft loans from Saudi development institutions and tax incentives in free zones, in line with World Trade Organization guidelines.
Recycle money
The crown prince said the government planned to lay off its shares in the company in the coming years and in the IPO projects it is launching.
We will recycle the money. We should not keep our shares forever. Whatever mature investment we have, it should IPO. So for example if you own 70% of a company, PIF should hold the majority with 30% and sell 40%, he told reporters.
The prince has said Aramco will sell more shares as part of plans to strengthen the sovereign wealth fund PIF, the main tool for boosting Saudi investment at home and abroad.
The prince said on Tuesday that the PIF is working with other sovereign wealth funds in the region on a fund called Invest In Saudi that would be in the size of 500 billion riyals to 1 trillion riyals.
PIF is supporting local mega-projects such as the main tourism project in the Red Sea, the planned $ 500 billion Neom economic zone and the entertainment center in Qiddya.
($ 1 = 3.7503 rial)
Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai and Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Jonathan Oatis
