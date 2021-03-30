Wenatchee World Among Wick Communications Websites That Earn Trusted News Rating | business

WENATCHEE The Wenatchee Worlds website is among 22 Wick Communications and related news websites that will be named a trusted news site by NewsGuard, a journalism and technology company that evaluates the reliability of news and information sites.
With the amount of misinformation always just a click away, we are grateful to a third-party source like NewsGuard to prove our commitment to strong journalism practices and truth-telling to the communities we serve, said Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick.
Wick websites together scored a score of 100 to 100 for reliability and transparency.
NewsGuard noted that news coverage usually takes on a neutral tone and opinion is clearly labeled.
The news articles on the sites usually rely on well-known and first-hand sources such as police, government officials and community members. The titles and images accurately represent the content of the story, NewsGuard stated.
Fuse pages also received perfect marks for regular publication of corrections, visible presentation of their ownership, presence of Contact Us pages containing the names and contact information of editorial staff, attributes in history with contact information for authors, and distinction of clearly between editorial and advertising content.
According to NewsGuard, only 20% of the 6,000 pages of news and information it rated were rated with a perfect score. For information on the evaluation process, visit newsguardtech.com.
