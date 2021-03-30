International
China’s economic influence poses an obstacle as the US calls for unity in Europe
President Joe Biden sees the democratic governance of the United States and its Western allies against the autocratic model of a rising China as these generations define the battle. And while it may sound like everything to do with politics and values, it will be significantly intertwined with the economy, experts say.
With the global economy inseparable from an affirmative China, this intensifying relationship between politics and economics will complicate Mr. Bidens’ vision for American leadership.
Can democracies cooperate with an autocratic China at the economic level while challenging it politically? For the United States and its European allies, this is a balancing act.
In Europe they would like to keep things clean and tidy, pursuing deeper trade with China while maintaining their principles and norms of the international system, but they are discovering that things do not stand well and separate like that, says Heather Conley at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems to acknowledge Europe’s disgust at any generational confrontation with China when he assured allies in Brussels last week that they would not need to choose between the US and China.
One factor that will determine the choices made by America’s allies will be how credible a US partner is. Says Ms. Conley: Allies can not be expected to buy a US-led ideological battle if the pendulum swings in Washington every four years.
The ideological battle that President Joe Biden sees the establishment of democratic governance of the United States and its Western allies against the autocratic model of a growing China may sound like it all has to do with politics and values and quite separate from the global economy.
But unlike last century’s Cold War, the 21st-century autocracy-democracy confrontation will be significantly intertwined with the economy, experts say.
With each country striving to pursue its well-being in a global economy inseparable from an affirmative and autocratic China, they add, this intensifying relationship between politics and economics will complicate Mr Bidens’ vision of leading U.S. democracies to victory in that that he characterizes this generation by defining the battle.
I predict you [that] your children or grandchildren will do their doctoral thesis on the question of who has succeeded, autocracy or democracy, because that is what is at stake, Mr. Biden answered a question about competition with China at his conference seen for press at the White House on Thursday
Adding that China’s large investments in new technology and infrastructure at home and abroad underscore how its goal is to master the future, Mr Biden said it is up to the US and allied democracies to demonstrate utility and superiority. of their system.
Weve have to prove that democracy works, Mr Biden said.
From us Mr. Biden says he means America and its true allies a point he made in his press conference noting that he would take up the challenge of autocracy-democracy later that day at a virtual summit with the leaders of the 27 members European Union.
However, the more willing European allies are to join the US when it comes to widely asserting Western values, transatlantic relations analysts say, there is still caution in engaging in a War-type ideological battle. of Cold. This reluctance has been even stronger, they add, with every suggestion of extending the battle to the economic arena.
At least until late.
As China has shown a growing willingness to extend to Europe the mark of austerity that it has perfected in less powerful developing countries, European leaders and policymakers seem to be waking up to realize that the economy will be inseparable from war. broader ideological with an autochthonous China.
In Europe they would like to keep things clean and tidy, pursuing deeper trade with China while maintaining their own principles and norms of the international system, but they are discovering that things do not stay that way and separate. , says Heather Conley, director of Europe, Russia and the Eurasia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Economic is geopolitical, she adds, and geopolitical is economic.
Space to maneuver
America’s European allies have come together comfortably to uphold Western principles such as democratic governance, others say, but far less enthusiastic about framing this promotion in the face of confronting a new Cold War.
On the European side, there is a strong sense that the values of this question of dealing with China, and even some systematic adjustment of value-based relations, is something to be signed and coordinated with the US, says Andrew Small, an associate transatlantic senior in the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States in Berlin.
But there is a degree of concern about framing this, and caution on the part of Europe for anything that seems too confrontational, he adds. Europeans are not ready to see this turn into another Cold War, or something so hostile that it precludes the two sides working together.
Indeed, America’s European partners and perhaps none other than Germany resisted growing suggestions during the four years of Trump’s presidency of a rising geopolitical battle that would once again put Europe at the center of a power struggle like China and Russia.
They have the memory of the Cold War and do not want to be once again the ground where two great powers fight for supremacy, says Ms. Conley. They want to guard the room to maneuver independently.
But at the same time, China’s recent willingness to use its growing assertion on Europe has spurred an increasingly openness to a European version of taking China, Mr Small says.
Until very recently, America’s European allies have been even less enthusiastic about any action that could destroy the EU’s critical trade relations with China and wider economic ties.
Indeed, the EU finalized a trade and investment agreement with China in December, even before the Trump administration was imposing sanctions and other sanctions on Beijing for everything from Hong Kong and the treatment of Chinas Uyghurs to alleged economic espionage in China. SH.BA
Blinken: No need to choose
Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems to acknowledge Europe’s disgust at any generational confrontation with China and the reality of a global economy where China is too big to ignore simply when he assured allies during a trip to Brussels last week that they would not they needed to choose between the US and China.
The United States is not forcing allies into a choice between us and China, Mr Blinken said at NATO headquarters. Adding that countries can work with China when possible on issues such as climate change, he echoed that Biden administrations compete, co-operate where we can and face when we need to approach China which broadly reflects the policy statement of the EU for China.
But China’s European perceptions have shifted dramatically only in recent months, analysts say. And this shift has come not because there is a new American president calling for a strong transatlantic response to an autocratic China, but because China in recent weeks has shown Europe its authoritarian and imperial side.
For example, the Chinese government has sanctioned senior European parliamentarians and European non-governmental organizations and think tanks who dared to condemn the use of forced labor in China’s western Xinjiang province to harvest cotton for clothes and other products destined for Europe. Moreover, China has in recent days encouraged the boycott of consumers of European fashion brands expressing concerns about forced labor reports in Xinjiang cotton production. She had previously threatened to retaliate against European companies operating in China over human rights concerns raised by European governments.
More people will realize that they will have to make some choices about China, says Mr Small, who is also a senior policy associate in Europe-China relations at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Brussels.
As China sanctions European officials and targets companies like the giant Swedish retailer H&M, another question arises: Are we really being set up by these big US choices, or in fact more by China in the way it frames these issue? he adds.
Reliable American partner?
As China increases its promotion of its model of development and governance on a global scale, the question for some analysts is no longer whether Western democracies will unite to challenge China, but how wide the united front will be.
Joint action may remain relatively subtle, Mr Small says, limited to joint statements and leaders’ rallies to issue rhetorical support for values such as universal human rights, democratic governance and an open and transparent trade regime. international.
Or it could go deep, he adds, which would mean much greater coordination between supply-chain Western allies, including Japan; technology and development norms in areas such as data sharing, artificial intelligence and privacy; and perhaps even some alternatives to the democracies in the China Road and Infrastructure Development Initiative, as proposed by President Biden.
One factor analysts say will determine the choices America’s allies make will be how credible a partner they see in Washington, who after decades of steadfast leadership has recently seen disagreements between internationalist and more nationalist policies and views. .
The battle of Western democracies with China will require some elections in Europe, but it will also require some stability from the US, Ms. Conley says. Allies cannot be expected to buy a US-led ideological battle if in Washington the pendulum swings every four years.
