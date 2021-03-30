VCU programs rank in the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings





Some VCU programs rank in the top 50 nationally in the latest US News & World Report ranking. (Kevin Morley, University Marketing)



Several Commonwealth University of Virginia programs are ranked in the top 50 nationally in the U.S. News & World Report Best Schools list, released Tuesday. L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs grew to No. 38 nationally among public school graduate schools (from No. 45 in 2020). The school management and public leadership program ranks 34th nationwide (formerly No. 39) and Wilder School earned new US News rankings for its social policy (No. 19) and urban policy programs ( No. 28). "This is an extraordinary moment for the Wilder School – to grow within the rankings and be highly regarded by our colleagues for our leadership in providing a world-class public service education," said Susan T. Gooden, Ph.D., Dean of the Wilder School. "Our ranking as a high school in social policy, in particular, is a direct reflection of the name of our school, Governor L. Douglas Wilder, who has continued to invest heavily in raising the school to prominence nationally, both as a valued ambassador for the school and through his engagement in key initiatives based on our expertise in social policy, such as the new school Research Institute for Social Equality" VCUs School of Education (No. 26) maintained its ranking in the top 30 among education schools. School of NursingThe master program (no. 33) also maintained the current ranking. The Nursing School Nursing Internship Program Doctor ranks 38th in the country and College of Engineeringthe nuclear engineering program is ranked 22nd nationally in the latest ranking. Several VCU online graduate programs were ranked among the best in the country in their categories, according to a January report from US News. Among the VCU programs listed in the previously updated lists are Nursing Anesthesia (No. 1), Fine Arts: Sculpture (No. 1), Fine Arts: Printing (No. 2), Rehabilitation Counseling (No. 1). 4) and health care management (No. 5) Not all program areas receive updated rankings each year. For more about VCU rankings, including degree programs ranked in the top 50 during previous updates by US News & World Report, visit www.vcu.edu/about-vcu/facts-and-rankings/.

