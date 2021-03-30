A wedding, an air strike and anger at the French army





DAKAR, Senegal They had gathered for a wedding in a village in central Mali. The ceremony took place the day before, but about 100 men and teenagers were still celebrating the next afternoon. They prayed together, then dispersed in different groups under several trees. An hour later, 22 members of the wedding party had died, killed by French fighter jets. Nineteen of them were civilians, according to a report released on Tuesday by the United Nations. The January 3 airstrike sparked outrage in the West African country and has intensified calls for France, which has more than 5,000 troops stationed in the region, to leave. Shortly after the airstrike in the village of Bounti, reports began to circulate that a wedding had been struck. France immediately rejected any suggestion that its planes had attacked a wedding party, or that there had been any collateral damage.

But an investigation conducted by the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali revealed it was, in fact, a marriage, a report released on Tuesday said. French officials again denied the allegations and called the findings unfounded. In its report, the UN mission found that five members carrying weapons of an Islamic armed group were among the wedding guests. They were allegedly members of the jihadist group Katiba Serma, which is thought to be closely linked to Al Qaeda. Two of the militants fled before the strike, investigators found, while three were killed. But the rest of the dead were civilians, the report said, suggesting the French had acted in a hurry. The fact that a certain number of adult men join in an area where an armed group is active, or the absence of women and children, though useful for the context, is far from sufficient to determine who is a member of an armed group , or that there were no civilians present, the report said. The French military has not denied that the attack took place, claiming shortly afterwards that it had neutralized about 30 GATs using the French abbreviation for armed terrorist group.

On Tuesday, following the publication of the UN report, the French military launched an attack of a different kind: on the report and its methodology, including its use of unnamed sources. The only concrete sources on which this report is based come from local evidence, the French Ministry of Defense said in a statement. She claimed that the report did not provide any evidence contradicting the facts as described by the French armed forces. The French reaction eased the anger very little. Ousmane Diallo, an Amnesty International researcher in West African Francophone, described France’s reaction as shocking. Speaking of misinformation as people mourn their dead, he wrote on Twitter. At least, critics said, the French Army should try harder to decide what happened. That’s more than enough to urge the French government to reconsider their original claim and open an investigation, said Corinne Dufka, West Africa director of Human Rights Watch. Asked about his reaction to French criticism of the report, Stphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, told reporters that we stand by the report and the work of our colleagues in Mali. The findings, Mr Dujarric said, raise very significant concerns about the steps countries are taking to verify that targets are legitimate military objectives. Frances’ war against the Islamists in the Sahel, a vast arid region south of the Sahara, has dragged on for years without end. Just last week, French troops were accused of killing more civilians, this time in northern Mali. France said they were terrorists; a local mayor said they were teenagers hunting birds.

The report called on France and Mali to conduct their own investigations into what happened in the marriage and to pay compensation to the victims. Constant Mhuet contributed to the report from Paris.

