Gulfstream Reveals Numerous G280 Upgrades at Work

Reiterating its commitment to the G680 3,600 nm, Gulfstream Aerospace this morning described a number of improvements to mid-size twin works, ranging from lowering the cabin height to new flight deck capabilities and quiet technologies.

Speaking to reporters, Gulfstream President Mark Burns, however, tried to dispel any discussion that Gulfstream is going beyond the G280. “Of course there are investments going forward in all of our product lines, but our commitment to the G280 remains strong,” he said.

He noted a 2018 investment report on a new product that followed a board meeting of its G280 program partner, Israel Aircraft Industries. Business News Organization in Israel Globe had reported that the IAI board had signed a project called P32, believed to be an updated G280, and had committed $ 80 million to the effort, which matched a Gulfstream investment.

Speaking of that report, Burns did not completely deny such a possibility, but he said, “Our commitment is not to be episodic in our investment. Just to make sure we invest consistently to bring the right product to “Market at the right time. That’s why we are still committed to 280 because we believe it is the right product at this point.”

As for on-the-job updates, they offer the range from safety and functionality improvements to passenger experience updates. In the short term, Gulfstream is looking at a surface management system designed to reduce the risk of runway invasion by providing aural and visual cues to alert pilots of unsafe ground operations and arrival, the company said. In addition, the company is working to increase vertical weather access and wind cut forecast information, including LED outdoor lighting, using a fresh de-ionizing air system, increasing RVSM assessment intervals to 96 months and providing a 360-degree HD camera.

Gulfstream is looking at technologies to make the CPDLC FANS-E aircraft compatible (FANS En Route), a capability that will enable advanced handling of air traffic control and improved communications, the company said. Not yet fully implemented in business aviation, the G280 has been an active participant in testing these capabilities. Gulfstream is also adding a landing performance forecasting system already on its new G700 spacecraft and could warn pilots of possible runway overload, reducing the cabin height beyond the current 7,000 feet to 45,000 feet, using cornering curves. power and input modifications to reduce noise and adding new air velocity data probes to aid in cream condition operations.

By the time these capabilities come online, Gulfstream is planning to have ionization and RVSM validation available in the first half of this year, with the 360-degree HD camera later in 2021. Meanwhile, other timelines of manufacturer-specified included cabin height improvements and exterior LED lights next year.

Some of these efforts, such as predictive reduction, come from the lessons Gulfstream has gained from its newest long-range products, and Burns expressed confidence that technology transfer would continue over time and could see exploration. in areas such as flight -tel.

This effort comes after recent investments that have included an additional international flight package created to add surplus for international travel and includes items such as an international referral system – “making sure we have all the backup systems [for] operating in an international environment, ”Burns said. Gulfstream has further developed options for high-resolution XM graphic weather and dual electronic dashboards and the recently secured recognition that the G280 is compatible with Phase 5 noise.

This comes as the G280s fleet has continued to grow by 212 in service – surpassing the historic 200 aircraft momentum in June. The fleet has accumulated 250,000 hours and accumulated more than 160,000 landings, Gulfstream said, while achieving a delivery reliability of 99.78 percent. Fleet executives have deployed 4,400 hours on the plane and 3,620 landings.

Entering service in 2012, the G280 has also collected around 80 records of city couples, including operations using alternative sustainable fuel, an area of ​​focus for Savannah, Georgia aircraft.

At the same time, Derek Zimmerman, president of product support for Gulfstream, noted the substantial investment the company has made throughout its support network as the G280 fleet is certified in 19 countries and based on five continents. That includes more than 20 Gulfstream centers on four continents that can serve them and other Gulfstream models, and $ 1.6 billion in reserve inventory, including for the G280, which Zimmerman said has secured 100 percent of critical mission parts available. .

As for the market, Burns said the company is seeing “good customer interest”. While acknowledging that “obviously the pandemic changed a lot of things” and noting that the first three or four months raised concerns, he added, “I think the market is strong enough now.”

As markets begin to open up and optimism grows with the vaccine, “I see a changing dynamic among customers,” Burns said. “I actually see a broader customer base now for all of our product lines, including the G280, as more people see the value of business aviation.” He reiterated that Gulfstream sales were stronger in the fourth quarter and this was transferred to the first quarter.