New school board in bank for AI for tests





The Delhi government plans to introduce the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and game-based techniques for ongoing assessment of students under the new state school education board, officials said after the first board meeting of general education bodies. Tuesday. The Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi School Education Board (DBSE) on March 6th. The board company was registered on March 19th. The board is likely to be operational for at least the high school level (up to Grade 8)) from the next academic session. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who is the head of the board, said students will be assessed holistically based on their knowledge, attitude and skills. DBSE will use the modern effective technology available today to provide a personalized learning experience for our students. AI and game-based assessments will be used to create a system where each student is assessed regularly based on their strengths …, he said in a statement on Tuesday. Shailendra Sharma, chief counselor in the education directorate (DoE), said the new education board will focus on assessing students based on their abilities and not just classroom learning. Conventionally, board evaluations are designed as paper tests only. They test the knowledge of the subjects which will be remembered by the students during an exam. But in this time and era, we also need to evaluate the application of knowledge, the degree of understanding and attitudes like empathy, teamwork, collaboration, problem-solving skills, he said. Read also | PVT schools fund vaccine photographs for staff The board will use AI to provide teachers with feedback to learn in real time. Under game-based assessments, students will be given situations or involved in activities to assess their skills and understanding. Sharma said the government will also look at the valuation models used abroad. The purpose of setting up the Delhi board is not to copy existing models. We are basically looking at how assessment can complement the teaching-learning process in the classroom in all grades. That is why we will examine the most contemporary models followed across the globe, he added. Educator Meeta Sengupta said that while the use of AI and game-based tools in assessment will be a refreshing change, he will not be left without his challenges. It is also a very complex process, where one has to be very careful about ethics and sensitivity. It should be used without interfering with privacy and without making bad assumptions. Principals of some government schools also welcomed the idea. Awadesh Kumar Jha, head of Sarvodaya co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, said, There is a demand for reforms in the existing evaluation process. We need to evaluate students holistically in order to make them understand their strengths and weaknesses. Game-based assessment will help a lot, especially for younger students. Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, said the government should raise awareness of the changes it was planning to bring to the education system between parents. It’s a great idea. But the government should inform the parents about this by joining the school management committees. These are things that parents can not easily understand, she said.

