Berlin, Munich halts AstraZenca vaccine for under-60s over blood clotting concerns





The German medical regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, said earlier that it had recorded 31 cases of cerebral venous thrombosis, a rare brain clot that could result in hemorrhage, among the 2.7 million people in the country who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. All were younger than 63, and all but two were women. Nine people have died. “We all know that vaccination is the most important tool against coronavirus,” Merkel said, but she said there were other options for young people. We were not faced with the AstraZeneca question or without vaccines, she said. Instead, we have some vaccines available. AstraZeneca said patient safety remains the company’s highest priority and that a causal relationship between the vaccine and blood clots had not been established by British and European regulators. Regulatory authorities in the UK, the European Union, and the World Health Organization have concluded that the benefits of using our vaccine to protect people from this deadly virus significantly outweigh the risks in all age groups, AstraZeneca said in a statement. saj. Young Germans will still be able to take an AstraZeneca stroke if they consult a doctor and sign a waiver. Several other countries that had discontinued AstraZeneca doses earlier this month had been more cautious about resuming vaccinations. France restricted its use to people older than 55 years. Norway, where regulators say four people died from blood clots among about 120,000 people who received the AstraZeneca stroke, has continued its pause. Sweden has resumed the use of AstraZeneca for people older than 65 years. The vaccine has not yet been cleared for use in the United States, where the independent medical board overseeing its trials took the unusual move last week to accuse the company of providing an incomplete picture of efficacy data in its trials. in the US. Following an initial review this month, the European Trade Union Medical Supervisor, the European Medicines Agency, considered the vaccine safe and effective but said it was continuing to investigate. possible connection between the vaccine and the blood clot. The agency said the benefits outweighed the risks and it added a product clog warning about two weeks ago. At the time, he said 25 cases were being investigated amid 20 million hits across Europe. Germany had resumed shooting AstraZeneca after the recommendations, after recording three deaths before taking a break. But there have been growing calls from parts of the medical community to reevaluate. A particular concern has been the risk to younger women, who have accounted for most of the clotting cases in Germany. In a letter to the health authorities, the directors of five university hospitals in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia wrote that there was an extremely unfavorable risk / benefit profile for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for women aged 20 to 29 due to not a coronavirus infection is likely to be fatal, according to excerpts carried by Germany’s DPA news agency. As the EMA continues its investigations, experts in Germany and Norway who have treated patients suggest that the clots were triggered by a vaccine-induced immune response. Regulators in Britain, where most AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in Europe, said they had found five clotting cases since March 14 but have not been updated since. There is a time lag between the reports received and the publications to allow us time to fully evaluate the data before drawing any conclusions on them, he said. A Canadian panel of scientists recommended Monday against administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 55 and younger, citing substantial uncertainty about its benefits for that age group due to the rare cases of clots reported in Europe. Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization gave the guidance as a precaution while Health Canada, the country’s drug regulator, is investigating. He said the extent to which clotting incidents occur is not known for sure. No such case has been reported in Canada, which has administered approximately 300,000 strokes of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Guidance of the panels is not mandatory, but the Canadian provinces, which are responsible for administering vaccines, said they would follow the advice. Amanda Coletta in Toronto contributed to this report.

