The World Needs More Cowboys Celebrating April 15 in Worland | tidings

March 30, 2021

Students will learn more about the University of Wyoming, the UW alum will relate to their alma mater, and members of the public will learn more about the UW presence in Washakie County during a “The World Needs More Cowboys” celebration. on Thursday, April 15, in Worland.

The event was scheduled to take place last spring, but restrictions on the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement for this spring.

The public is invited to the event scheduled from 5-7pm at the Washakie Museum and Cultural Center in Worland. Free snacks and drinks will be served.

UW President Ed Seidel will be present and speak during a short program at the celebration, highlighting the university’s efforts to boost the state’s entrepreneurship and economy, among other topics.

Gerald Mattinson, head coach of the UW women’s basketball team, will also speak, along with team member Tommi Olson, who is originally from Worland and helped lead the Cowgirls to the 2021 Mountain West Conference Championship and a place in the NCAA tournament.

They will join two other current UW students from Worland – Elizabeth Martinez and Aaron Vigil – who will discuss their experiences at the state university.

UW faculty members and admissions representatives will be present to answer questions and interact with attendees on topics including Cowboy engagement, UW merit and needs financial aid offerings for Wyoming high school graduates . Free UW-branded gift items will be available, including t-shirts for the first 50 high school students.

Furthermore, UW alum’s Abby O’Donnell, of Ten Sleep, will talk about how UW prepared her for her career and role in the community – and what it means to be a UW Cowboy. O’Donnell is one of 24 former UW students featured in ads in Wyoming newspapers and other media under the slogan “The world needs more cowboys – and so does Wyoming.” She is the sales manager and corporate brand specialist for ProCorp Images, a home-based business with clients in the US, Canada and Australia.

The Washakie County event is the 12th in a series of nationwide planned events in counties where UW graduates featured in live and job ads. The series, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is now resuming as Governor Mark Gordon has eased restrictions on public gatherings in the state.

It’s clear that our marketing line, ‘The World Needs More Cowboys,’ has virtually connected people across Wyoming. These events are about building that even stronger connection through face-to-face interaction “It’s a great opportunity for local students to learn more about their state university, for alumni to connect with their material and one-” the other, and for community members to meet the new UW president along with trainers, faculty and students. “

Ahead of the evening event, Seidel, UW political science professor Jean Garrison and current UW students from Washakie County are scheduled to speak with students at Worland High School.

Seidel began serving as the university’s 28th president on July 1, 2020. Prior to joining UW, he was Vice President of Economic Development and Innovation for the University of Illinois System, building and supporting programs engaging with university, public, and private partners. – and strengthening links between higher education, research and business to stimulate economic development throughout the country.

His long record of leadership experience spans more than three years as director of the National Center for Supercomputer Applications at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he was among the initial co-lead investigators for Blue Waters, a federally funded project which brought one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world to Urbana-Champaign.

Previously, he was senior vice president for research and innovation for the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow, Russia, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prior to that, he headed the Office of Cyber ​​Infrastructure and headed the Directorate of Mathematical and Physical Sciences as assistant director of the National Science Foundation. He also ran the Center for Computation and Technology at Louisiana State University and headed the numerical relativity group at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert Einstein Institute) in Germany.

Seidel received his Ph.D. in relativistic astrophysics from Yale University, earned a master’s degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from William and Mary College.