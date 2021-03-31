The initiatives of the Girls’ Council are a source of pride, says the governor of Saudi Arabia Qassim

RIYADH: Nearly 2,000 young Saudis have advanced their careers thanks to skills developed through an academy set up to diversify the Kingdoms workforce.

Misk Academy was established in 2018 as a collaboration between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans Misk Foundation and the General Assembly, a global education company.

The academy provides young Saudis with the resources they need to compete in the global job market. Using its expertise, the General Assembly created digital and personal courses to assist students in learning new skills in the digital world.

The partnership has helped thousands of recent graduates and experienced professionals excel in their careers.

The General Assembly said 1,993 Saudis had graduated in 74 courses so far. The program has expanded from Riyadh to Jeddah, Madinah and Khobar.

The goal has been to train Saudis with a modern curriculum to keep up with technological advances in the digital age in line with the Kingdoms 2030 broad reform agenda.

Courses guide students in data analysis, data science, digital marketing, and the use of software engineering tools.

The General Assembly has instructors from many countries with backgrounds in tech giants like Google, Facebook and Adobe.

The program was full of new experiences for me, said Afra Al-Zahrani, a user experience (UX) graduate who participated in one of the programs. In addition to learning about UX, dealing with technology, which was intimidating to me, I also had to learn about myself.

The instructors were excellent and the classmates I just loved the environment and community, I felt like I belonged right away.

Al-Zahrani enrolled in the Misk program after trying to find the perfect fit for her career from her sociology major.

She has worked as a kindergarten teacher for over four years, but knew she had to continue her education to find a career path she was passionate about.

I started reading more about UX design and couldn’t believe how much it spoke to me, especially in terms of research, she said. So I decided to apply, even though it was in another city and I did not plan how to move, it seemed like the right thing to do, and I was so happy when I was accepted.

Al-Zahrani was assigned a career coach who instructed her in the program and advised her to apply to UXbert Labs, as an UX research executive in Riyadh and shortly after she was hired.

I needed to learn the basics in structured methods and that helped me a lot, but it started with keeping an open mind and believing that I could learn something new, she said, reflecting on her time on the course. Perseverance is another key, controlling the emotional journey and calming the voice that means to give up, is what will get you to the finish line.

Fahda Al-Arifi, a language translation graduate, wanted to shift her marketing career and thus completed courses in digital marketing and user experience design.

The General Assembly builds not only technical skills for me, but also soft skills and how to be a professional, she said. I had an ongoing career training session, which helped me polish the core skills of my career.

While working full time, Al-Arifi decided to combine her daily work with a 10-week course to advance her skills. She decided to complete the user experience design course that gave her the tools to succeed in her current career as a non-commissioned officer for Nawafith leading a team and hiring graduates of the General Assembly just like her.

After completing the digital marketing accelerator course Al-Arifi attended a conference led by a CEO of a law firm. As he was talking, she asked for his name.

The first thing I did was check the digital image of his enterprise while he was talking, she said. I approached him right after the speech to tell him about all the things he needs to improve about their digital marketing and how I can help with that.

The courses and instruction gave Al-Arifi the confidence to know exactly how to improve the presence of law firms and she was immediately hired by the company.

The General Assembly helped me build a strong network, she said. I received three pre-graduation job offers through links through the GA community! Not to mention my former manager at the law firm contacted me with a friend who was looking for a Designer UX.

The General Assembly said that between 2018 and 2019 almost all of its graduates were employed. More than 80 percent of graduates from the Misk General Assembly program reported a positive career impact from the courses.

Nearly 60 percent of the Saudi General Assembly graduates who benefited from the programs were women.

Khaled Al-Rasheed, a math graduate who decided to start his own e-commerce business, had a passion for data and decided to take a comprehensive data science course.

I wanted to work with data. Be it as a data analyst, business analyst or any role that involves data handling, he said. Although becoming a data scientist was a goal of mine and was why I took the course, I was aware of the fact that it takes a lot of experience and knowledge in this field to be an actual data scientist.

Al-Rasheed said he benefited immensely from the 12-week program. Everyone at GA, really pushes me every day and I always found support when I needed it, he said. I also cannot forget our teaching associate, Israa, who was there for me when I needed some clarification or help.

Al-Rasheed was able to graduate from the three-month data science course and went on to accept a position at a consulting company working alongside the economy ministry on its projects.

During the course, we learned things like problem solving, how to get data, what data we really need, he said. These things can not be taken for granted, because in the real world this is the constructive step to do the actual work of Data Science.