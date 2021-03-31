AACSB identifies 24 business schools that create a positive impact on society





In concert with her Concerned for the better campaign, highlighting the positive contributions of business education to society, the AACSB 2021 Innovative Inspiration initiative demonstrates business schools by creating a positive impact through one of the following ways:

Cultivating a position at the crossroads of academia and practice

Relation to other disciplines

Promoting innovation in higher education The innovations presented address broad societal challenges including food insecurity, pandemic leadership, climate change, and gender equality. Examples include: University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management’s COVID-19 Tracking Project, which uses hospitalization data from all 50 U.S. states to help assess the impact of COVID-19 on local hospital systems, predict future needs, and track changes in disease severity.

the largest freshwater aquarium to increase the engagement of post-pandemic visitors. American University of Beirut Suliman S. Olayan Business School ' Khaddit beirut, a unique national initiative aimed at developing a community-led and locally-led roadmap for post-recovery Beirut explosion in 4 August 2020 . "Business schools everywhere are defining impact objectives and strategies that align with the communities they serve, and the examples presented in AACSB's Innovations That Inspire perfectly demonstrate business education as a force for good," he said. Caryn L. Beck-Dudley, President and CEO of AACSB. "We are excited to honor these 24 business schools for their innovative approaches to society's challenges." Now in its sixth year, Inspiring Innovations has highlighted more than 160 business school endeavors that illustrate future approaches to education, research, community engagement or enterprise, enterprise and leadership. To date, AACSB members Business Education Alliance have shared more than 1,000 innovations, creating a powerful repository on AACSB's DataDirect portal to inform and inspire other industry members. Support for the Inspiring Innovations 2021 initiative is provided by Barco. For a summary of all the innovations presented, visit aacsb.edu/innovations-hat- inspire.

