Noisy scenes for postponing questions, The house was interrupted twice | Goa News

Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues asked speaker Rajesh Patnekar to postpone the question on the Mhadei case, also submitted by four MLAs, to the next session on the grounds that he needed more time to gather information due to recent developments in this issues. Rodrigues said he can produce accurate information in front of the House.

Under what circumstances was the question pushed for Mhadei? Khaunt asked, while Sardesai said House rules and procedures did not allow it.

What hurt the opposition MLA was that the postponement was requested even when the answers to the two questions were presented to the House. Sardesai insisted that according to the rules, once the answer is given (in writing), the question cannot be postponed. Khaunt also said the opposition would not have asked if the answer had not been given. However, the speaker said that the minister has the right to postpone a question he wants.

Sardesai and Khaunte went on to say that it could not be done after the answers were given and if the minister wanted to postpone the question, he should have done it 48 hours before circulating the answers to the members.

Sardesai claimed a fraud of Rs 1,000 crore in the coal block given to Goa Industrial Development Corporatio (GIDC) in the Dongri Tal II coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

What is the public interest in this? Public interest arises only when the issue concerns national security. The coal block is not a national security issue, Sardesai said.

The opposition also said that a few years ago BJP, at the national level, had lodged a complaint with Coalgate and, in Goa, the same party now has more to hide in the coal fraud.

Sardesai said the question has been pushed in order to have time to settle the matter. It’s a big hoax. The government does not want to respond. He wants to appoint a tainted consultant, he said, joined by the MLA of Porvorim.

They asked the speaker to direct the minister to answer the question. MGP MLA Ramkrishna Dhavalikar said that only if the answer presented is wrong, then he (the minister) can ask to postpone the question to the next session.

However, as the speaker called the next question, agitated members of the opposition entered the chamber of the Chamber, leading to the adjournment of the Chamber by ten minutes.

When the Chamber resumed 10 minutes later, Khaunte and Sardesai continued their request making it difficult for the manager to continue with the Home Business. He adjourned the House hearing until 12.30pm.

Addressing a press conference on the issue after the hearing, the opposition again claimed fraud and accused a blacklisted councilor of being appointed by bypassing the bidding process. Sardesai said the appointment of the dubious consultants was made through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) and not by GIDC.

