International
Officials push COVID-19 caution over the holiday weekend as Saskatchewan adjusts
For anyone planning activities for the long holiday weekend that goes against COVID-19 restrictions, health and government officials have a simple requirement: Dont.
Saskatoon family doctor, Dr. Carla Holinaty said now is not the time to travel or gather in large groups.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Current Saskatchewan public health orders were extended on April 12th
The risk of transmission, especially variant transmission, is much higher in those situations, Holinaty told Global News.
Choose to celebrate differently this year in small groups at home, so as not to have an outbreak of different occasions across the province.
On Tuesday, the provincial government said 1,575 variants of concerns were identified in Saskatchewan, most in the south.
Private indoor meetings are prohibited in Regina.
Regina and area businesses are reacting to the new round of COVID-19 restrictions
If you are choosing to gather in more than one house, but if you are in Regina, this should not happen, Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe said on Tuesday.
Moose’s jaw and southeast also have to be very, very careful.
Outside the Queen City, up to 150 people can attend places of worship, as long as there is room to physically distance themselves.
Read more:
Easter Mass in Saskatoon, Cross Street moves online for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic
Marvin Wojda, pastor for Elim Church, said the current restrictions will allow some people to attend the Easter Mass for the first time since 2019.
Especially for some people, it is very, very important to share the same space, Wojda said.(She) really helps people in terms of faith, in terms of hope, in terms of encouragement.
Elim Church only had online services last year, with thousands of people tuning in, Wojda said.
Online services will continue this year, but Elim will also host many personal services over the weekend. The church sanctuary can accommodate nearly 1,300 people, but will be limited to 150, he said.
“I’m not surprised that when we open our registrations, they are completed within a few hours,” he said.
Top Canadian doctors call for ‘final big push’ to limit rallies ahead of spring holidays
Community organizations are also making adjustments for the second year in a row.
Saskatoons Friendship Inn normally feeds more than 1,000 people on Easter Monday. The community center served snack meals last year, just weeks after Saskatchewan declared a state of emergency.
Restrictions have been eased since then, so CEO Sandra Kary said a remote dinner service will be available this year in addition to the reception.
More canned vegetables, stuffing in boxes and pies are needed, she said.
Our primary goal is to make sure our vulnerable neighbors are getting the free meal service they provide and provide food security in our community, Kary said.
Friendship Inn is serving holiday meals on Sunday and Monday, in the hope that having two sessions will help reduce large formations.
Read more:
Widespread event: Saskatoon party linked to 21 coronavirus cases
Meanwhile, the prime minister is urging people to put security first.
“We just can’t afford to let our guard go,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference on Tuesday.
Even if the end of the pandemic is in sight, the variants mean the situation is even more serious.
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]