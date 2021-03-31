Officials push COVID-19 caution over the holiday weekend as Saskatchewan adjusts

For anyone planning activities for the long holiday weekend that goes against COVID-19 restrictions, health and government officials have a simple requirement: Dont.

Saskatoon family doctor, Dr. Carla Holinaty said now is not the time to travel or gather in large groups.

Read more: Coronavirus: Current Saskatchewan public health orders were extended on April 12th

The risk of transmission, especially variant transmission, is much higher in those situations, Holinaty told Global News.

Choose to celebrate differently this year in small groups at home, so as not to have an outbreak of different occasions across the province.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said 1,575 variants of concerns were identified in Saskatchewan, most in the south.

The story goes down the ad

Private indoor meetings are prohibited in Regina.











1:46 Regina and area businesses are reacting to the new round of COVID-19 restrictions





Regina and area businesses are reacting to the new round of COVID-19 restrictions



If you are choosing to gather in more than one house, but if you are in Regina, this should not happen, Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe said on Tuesday.

Moose’s jaw and southeast also have to be very, very careful.

Outside the Queen City, up to 150 people can attend places of worship, as long as there is room to physically distance themselves.

Read more: Easter Mass in Saskatoon, Cross Street moves online for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Marvin Wojda, pastor for Elim Church, said the current restrictions will allow some people to attend the Easter Mass for the first time since 2019.

The story goes down the ad

Especially for some people, it is very, very important to share the same space, Wojda said.(She) really helps people in terms of faith, in terms of hope, in terms of encouragement.

Elim Church only had online services last year, with thousands of people tuning in, Wojda said.

Online services will continue this year, but Elim will also host many personal services over the weekend. The church sanctuary can accommodate nearly 1,300 people, but will be limited to 150, he said.

“I’m not surprised that when we open our registrations, they are completed within a few hours,” he said.











1:11 Top Canadian doctors call for ‘final big push’ to limit rallies ahead of spring holidays





Top Canadian doctors call for ‘final big push’ to limit rallies ahead of spring holidays



Community organizations are also making adjustments for the second year in a row.

The story goes down the ad

Saskatoons Friendship Inn normally feeds more than 1,000 people on Easter Monday. The community center served snack meals last year, just weeks after Saskatchewan declared a state of emergency.

Restrictions have been eased since then, so CEO Sandra Kary said a remote dinner service will be available this year in addition to the reception.

Related News Sasuke mayor Moose Jaw reminds residents to stay vigilant as COVID-19 variants grow

More canned vegetables, stuffing in boxes and pies are needed, she said.

Our primary goal is to make sure our vulnerable neighbors are getting the free meal service they provide and provide food security in our community, Kary said.

Friendship Inn is serving holiday meals on Sunday and Monday, in the hope that having two sessions will help reduce large formations.

Read more: Widespread event: Saskatoon party linked to 21 coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, the prime minister is urging people to put security first.

“We just can’t afford to let our guard go,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference on Tuesday.

Even if the end of the pandemic is in sight, the variants mean the situation is even more serious.

See link »

<br />



Related News