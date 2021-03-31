International
Covid-19: No new community cases, two in managed isolation
LAWRENCE SMITH / Sende
Masked Auckland travelers travel from Te Atat Pensinula to CBD. Masks are mandatory on public transport at all alarm levels. (Photo file)
There are no new cases in the coronavirus community, but two new cases in managed isolation, says the Ministry of Health.
The two came to New Zealand on an Emirates flight from India.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins talked about flying to the media as he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday morning.
It is usually always complete and has consistently brought in a number of cases, he said.

On Monday, 10 passengers from the flight, which passes through the United Arab Emirates, tested positive for Covid-19.
RNZ
The spread of Covid-19 vaccines in the country is officially underway, with a small group of vaccines receiving the Pfizer stroke.
On Tuesday, two other passengers from the flight were reported as positive cases.
Hipkins said the number of cases coming from the flight to India did not prove that pre-departure testing was not performing properly.
On the contrary, he confirms that Covid-19 is still rampant in some countries.
India currently has the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, after the United States and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.
There have been more than 12 million cases in India and more than 162,000 deaths.
Hipkins said the government will look into abusing the requirement to test negative for Covid-19 before traveling to New Zealand.
However, it is not unsafe and it is possible to be tested negative before departure and then positive on arrival, he said.
The Emirates flight brings a lot of medical supplies to New Zealand, so it must continue to operate, Hipkins said.
Flight attendants are also eligible to return to New Zealand.
We have always been clear and our position will not change in this regard … citizens and residents should be able to return home.
stuff
Brigade Jim Bliss announces a 24-hour break for the MIQ returnee bus practice in execution areas.
Meanwhile, the investigation into a case uncovered in a 12-day trial at the Grand Mercure isolation hotel in Auckland is ongoing, the ministry said.
The ministry has now contacted 340 of the 344 people who were released from the institution while the case was there, and asked for further evidence.
One of the 344 has since left the country and health authorities at the person’s destination have been notified, the ministry said.
All but 12 of the 340 people contacted have now returned negative tests. One of them has refused a test and is being managed by public health staff, the ministry said.
We are continuing to monitor 11 outstanding results.
The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 72, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2141.
picture credit
