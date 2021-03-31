Widad and Bin Zayed to develop the RM40bil project in Langkawi





KUALA LUMPUR: Widad Business Group Sdn Bhd (WBG) will partner with Bin Zayed International LLC (BZI) to undertake a joint RM40bil development known as Widad @ Langkasuka in Langkawi. WBG, which is an integrated management of the building, property and construction conglomerate, will own 50% of the joint venture. It is a 50:50 project. We will develop the first phase and in all, there are about four more phases to do, said WBG founder and group chairman Tan Sri Muhammad Ikmal. He spoke to reporters yesterday on the sidelines of the signing of the co-operation agreement. BZI is part of the Bin Zayed Group, which is a Dubai-based conglomerate specializing in construction and energy, trade and industry, real estate, technology and financial services. The BZI was established in 1988 by Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a senior member of the Abu Dhabi royal family and a prominent business leader and philanthropist in the Gulf countries. Muhammad Ikmal added that Widad @ Langkasuka is a development that is set to transform the landscape of Langkawi and Kedah. For a project of this size and importance, it is important that we collaborate with a partner who possesses the necessary technical expertise and share the same vision as us. Therefore, WBG is honored for the opportunity to work with the Bin Zayed Group and Sheikh Khaled, and we hope to combine our strengths to ensure its successful completion, he said. The whole project has an estimated gross development value of RM40bil that would be developed over 15 to 20 years. It is a modern development with a popular Islamic and tropical concept that will change the Langkawi landscape and aim to become the main attraction of the islands, the WBG said in a statement. He added that currently, almost 90% of the 1,979 hectare area consists of the ocean and WBG aims to build a man-made island which will eventually cover about 1,000 hectares or 50% of the entire area. Once completed, the WBG said Widad @ Langkasuka is expected to feature tourist components such as five- and six-star hotels and resorts, an international golf course located next to the Yacht Marina Club, an international business and office complex, shopping malls, tutorials and high institutions, health care facilities and luxury residences.







