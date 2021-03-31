Updated: Police investigate possibility of drug-injured driver after head-on collision north of Nelson





The RCMP said Tuesday in a media release that a Castlegar woman now faces possible criminal charges of driving after a motor vehicle crash north of Nelson on Monday morning. The RCMP said on March 29, 2021, shortly after 9:45 a.m., Nelson RCMP was called in to report a serious two-vehicle collision on block 2400 of Highway 3A on the North Coast. Police said front line officers responded to the scene along with BC Emergency Health Services and the local fire department. Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that a white pickup truck bound north-facing Dodge Ram 1500 collided head-on with a black Cadillac Escalade bound south, the RCMP said. The driver of the Cadillac Escalade, a man from Nelson in his 70s, received medical treatment at the scene and was transported to the hospital by the BC Emergency Health Services for additional medical care. Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening. The RCMP said the driver and sole occupant of the Dodge Ram truck, a 22-year-old Castlegar woman, was also treated at the scene and transported to the hospital by BC EHS for a full medical evaluation. Investigators discovered signs and symptoms of suspected drug damage during their interaction with truck driver Dodge Ram, the RCMP said. A request was made, which required the woman to undergo a medication impact assessment conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). She now faces potential criminal charges pending further investigation. Police said Highway 3A was closed to allow emergency crews to work and assess the crash scene before reopening to traffic alternating just before noon and fully reopening some time later. Police said the investigation into the wreckage is ongoing at this time, led by Nelson RCMP, with support from West Kootenay Traffic Services. Anyone who has witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to police is required to call the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156. Two injured after car accident in North Coast Highway 3A north of Nelson was closed to traffic Monday morning after a serious collision with two vehicles, the RCMP said in a press release. Nelson RCMP said officers were called to the crash at 9:45 a.m. on Block 2400 of Highway 3A on the North Coast, approximately eight miles north of Nelson. Police said two injured people were transported by ambulance to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. Highway 3 was closed to allow emergency crews to work and assess the crash scene, the RCMP said. (Highway 3A) reopened to alternating traffic shortly before noon and reopened fully after a short time. The RCMP said the crash investigation remains active and ongoing and is currently being led by Nelson RCMP, with support from West Kootenay Traffic Services. Members of the Kootenay North Shore regional fire department regional district also attended the scene of the accident.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos