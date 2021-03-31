International
Japan, Indonesia sign defense agreement amid Beijing maritime enlargement – Radio Free Asia
Indonesia and Japan signed an agreement Tuesday on the export of Japanese military equipment and technology to Jakarta as the two nations face Beijing’s growing expansion and maritime activities in disputed regional waters.
Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi reached an agreement in Tokyo after a so-called 2 + 2 meeting, which was also attended by the two countries’ foreign ministers.
“I have had the honor to sign an agreement on the transfer of military equipment and technology from Japan to Indonesia. “I think this is the first story in bilateral relations between Japan and Indonesia,” Prabowo told a joint news conference afterwards.
Details of the defense deal were not released.
In November, Japan Times quoted a source in the Japanese government as saying Tokyo was in talks to export next-generation destroyers to the Indonesian Navy.
Officials at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.
Prabowo said he had “intensive” talks with Japanese leaders and senior officials on how to increase co-operation in the defense sector.
“We support and invite the Japanese side to participate higher in our defense industry. We also invite the Japanese side to participate in the modernization of the Indonesian defense capacity,” he said.
“We encourage joint training between our services, the navy and also the ground forces.”
He also proposed more training in Japan for Indonesian military officers and cadets.
South China, East China Seas
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters without mentioning China that Tokyo and Jakarta were concerned about the situation in the South China Sea.
“Both sides [Indonesia and Japan] also shared serious concerns about the ongoing and strengthened unilateral efforts to change the status quo by force, “Motegi said, in what appeared to be a reference to China.
He said Japan was also concerned about China’s new law allowing its coast guard to use force on foreign ships in the waters it claims in the South China Sea and East China.
“[Defense] “Minister Kishi and I have expressed serious concerns about recent developments in the region, such as China’s Coast Guard law,” Motegi told reporters.
Kishi said the law “should not violate the legitimate rights and interests of other countries”.
China and Japan have a territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, which China calls Diaoyu Dao. The uninhabited islands sit in the deep south of the East China Sea and are a recurring point between the two countries.
China, meanwhile, claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own despite an international arbitration tribunal in 2016 ruling in favor of the Philippines in a lawsuit filed against Beijing over the disputed water supply.
Six other Asian governments – Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam – have territorial claims or maritime boundaries in the South China Sea that overlap with China’s comprehensive claims.
While Indonesia does not consider itself a party to the South China Sea dispute, Beijing claims historic rights to parts of this sea that overlap in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.
China has claimed what it claims is its jurisdiction through the deployment of the Coast Guard and its fleet, both of which constitute the largest fleets of their kind in the world, according to the China Department of Defense report by the US Department of Defense. .
In January, the National People’s Congress passed the Coast Guard Act of the People’s Republic of China to help protect “national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests.” The China Coast Guard (CCG) has been operating across the South China Sea since 2013 and operates in the waters of the East China Sea.
The US State Department last month criticized the law.
“The United States joins the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan and other countries in expressing concern over China’s recently adopted Coast Guard Act, which could escalate ongoing territorial and maritime disputes,” the spokesman said. Ned Price departments.
In Tokyo on Tuesday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the Indo-Pacific should be “a region of peace and prosperity.
“This can only be achieved if co-operation is constantly pursued and when each country respects and implements international law,” she told reporters.
During talks with Prabowo on Sunday, the Church of Japan spoke of the importance of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” Japan’s Defense Ministry said Monday.
“Minister Kishi underlined the request to support and strengthen the ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ based on the rule of law,” the ministry said.
The two ministers also stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and flight over the strategic maritime area, according to statements issued by the ministries of both countries.
Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-related online news service.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]