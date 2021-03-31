Japan, Indonesia sign defense agreement amid Beijing maritime enlargement – Radio Free Asia

Indonesia and Japan signed an agreement Tuesday on the export of Japanese military equipment and technology to Jakarta as the two nations face Beijing’s growing expansion and maritime activities in disputed regional waters.

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi reached an agreement in Tokyo after a so-called 2 + 2 meeting, which was also attended by the two countries’ foreign ministers.

“I have had the honor to sign an agreement on the transfer of military equipment and technology from Japan to Indonesia. “I think this is the first story in bilateral relations between Japan and Indonesia,” Prabowo told a joint news conference afterwards.

Details of the defense deal were not released.

In November, Japan Times quoted a source in the Japanese government as saying Tokyo was in talks to export next-generation destroyers to the Indonesian Navy.

Officials at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.

Prabowo said he had “intensive” talks with Japanese leaders and senior officials on how to increase co-operation in the defense sector.

“We support and invite the Japanese side to participate higher in our defense industry. We also invite the Japanese side to participate in the modernization of the Indonesian defense capacity,” he said.

“We encourage joint training between our services, the navy and also the ground forces.”

He also proposed more training in Japan for Indonesian military officers and cadets.

South China, East China Seas

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters without mentioning China that Tokyo and Jakarta were concerned about the situation in the South China Sea.

“Both sides [Indonesia and Japan] also shared serious concerns about the ongoing and strengthened unilateral efforts to change the status quo by force, “Motegi said, in what appeared to be a reference to China.

He said Japan was also concerned about China’s new law allowing its coast guard to use force on foreign ships in the waters it claims in the South China Sea and East China.

“[Defense] “Minister Kishi and I have expressed serious concerns about recent developments in the region, such as China’s Coast Guard law,” Motegi told reporters.

Kishi said the law “should not violate the legitimate rights and interests of other countries”.

China and Japan have a territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, which China calls Diaoyu Dao. The uninhabited islands sit in the deep south of the East China Sea and are a recurring point between the two countries.

China, meanwhile, claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own despite an international arbitration tribunal in 2016 ruling in favor of the Philippines in a lawsuit filed against Beijing over the disputed water supply.

Six other Asian governments – Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam – have territorial claims or maritime boundaries in the South China Sea that overlap with China’s comprehensive claims.

While Indonesia does not consider itself a party to the South China Sea dispute, Beijing claims historic rights to parts of this sea that overlap in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.

China has claimed what it claims is its jurisdiction through the deployment of the Coast Guard and its fleet, both of which constitute the largest fleets of their kind in the world, according to the China Department of Defense report by the US Department of Defense. .

In January, the National People’s Congress passed the Coast Guard Act of the People’s Republic of China to help protect “national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests.” The China Coast Guard (CCG) has been operating across the South China Sea since 2013 and operates in the waters of the East China Sea.

The US State Department last month criticized the law.

“The United States joins the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan and other countries in expressing concern over China’s recently adopted Coast Guard Act, which could escalate ongoing territorial and maritime disputes,” the spokesman said. Ned Price departments.

In Tokyo on Tuesday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the Indo-Pacific should be “a region of peace and prosperity.

“This can only be achieved if co-operation is constantly pursued and when each country respects and implements international law,” she told reporters.

During talks with Prabowo on Sunday, the Church of Japan spoke of the importance of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” Japan’s Defense Ministry said Monday.

“Minister Kishi underlined the request to support and strengthen the ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ based on the rule of law,” the ministry said.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and flight over the strategic maritime area, according to statements issued by the ministries of both countries.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-related online news service.