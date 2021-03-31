Safe and effective vaccine, says Minister | Additional news

Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday received 33,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility, a global effort between the Coalition for Epidemic Readiness Innovation (CEPI), Gavi, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, the Pan American Health Organization (PAH) Health (WHO).

The arrival marks a historic step towards ensuring the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, in the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

This birth is part of the first phase of births for Trinidad and Tobago and more vaccines are expected to arrive in the coming months. Under the first round of COVAX allocations, Trinidad and Tobago are expected to continue receiving doses until May until they reach 100,800, the amount specified by COVAX.

The PAHOs Revolving Fund, which is responsible for procuring COVID-19 vaccines for US countries under the COVAX Mechanism, shipped 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine (manufactured by SK Bioscience of South Korea). The vaccines arrived today at Piarco International Airport.

“Seeing this arrival is very reassuring and it means more people will be able to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said Dr. Erica Wheeler, PAHO representative in Trinidad and Tobago. We will continue to work with the country to support vaccination along with the whole well-known package of public health and social measures we know can help stop the spread of COVID-19, protect health services and save life “.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Trinidad and Tobago, the country has recorded 8,004 cases and 142 deaths as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

At this historic moment in response to Trinidad and Tobago COVID-19, Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health said: On behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, I would like to express how happy we are that these WHO approved vaccines have come down to our land. WHO approval assures us that vaccines are safe and effective, and we will continue to prioritize safety over purpose. All systems are in place to continue the national COVID-19 vaccination program with those at higher risk and higher exposure to the virus. This is an important step for us as we move from management to control of COVID-19.

UNICEF Eastern Caribbean Representative Dr Aloys Kamuragiye said: “The advent of these vaccines provides a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, which has hit the essential services that provide education and protection for our children. UNICEF will continue to support the Ministry of Health in its communication campaign which seeks to take adult vaccination as an important step towards pandemic control, so that we can begin to reimagine a better, better future. safe and healthy for everyone, especially children, young people and their families.

COVAX seeks to provide vaccines for at least 20% of the population of each participating country by 2021. In this first round of vaccine allocation, all COVAX participating countries will receive doses to vaccinate between 2.2 and 2.6% of the population. of them. The only exceptions are the small developing states of the island, which will receive a vaccine allocation to cover between 16 and 20% of their population, due to the high logistical cost of delivering small quantities of vaccines.

Until vaccination is widespread among the population, basic public health measures remain the basis of the pandemic response. For public health authorities, this means continuing to perform screening, contact tracking, isolation, assisted quarantine and quality care. And for people, that means continuing to practice physical distancing, hand hygiene, the use of masks, adequate indoor ventilation, and avoiding crowded spaces.

COVAX, the Vaccine Access Accelerator pillar for COVID-19 (ACT), is led by the Coalition for Epidemic Readiness Innovation (CEPI), Gavi, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance) and the World Health Organization (WHO) working in partnership with UNICEF as the lead implementing partner, as well as civil society organizations, vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank and others. In America, the PAHO Revolving Fund is a well-known procurement agent for the COVAX facility.