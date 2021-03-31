A Covid Death Day in London? Ready, but not quite.





As England took its first step on Monday to lift a national blockade, news seemed to catch the mood of optimism: shortly before the rules eased, there had been a death-free day recorded by Covid in London. The figure for Saturday turned out to be not at all the expected value (zero) two deaths that day and one death on Sunday), but this did little to dampen the feeling that the place was turning a corner.

Aided by the clear spring sky in the capital on Tuesday, there were signs that the city was coming back to life after a long hibernation. The shops set up shutters and placed goods in the windows. Restaurants set chairs. Traffic along the Thames is growing, with ferries beginning to transport passengers. And in parks across the city, people gathered to strip a ball, hang out with friends, or just soak up the sun. Still, the expectation that the worst of the pandemic could have ended was allayed by warnings from officials that, with many European countries in the grip of a new wave of cases, calm in Britain could be short-lived. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “What we do not know is exactly how strong our fortifications are.” Historically, it has been a time lag, he added, and then we had a wave ourselves. Vaccinations have helped create a wall against new infections and that protection would be strengthened with the second dose, according to Englands chief medical officer Chris Whitty on Monday.

But, he added, it was a leaking wall.

