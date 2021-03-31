International
3 Rafale fighter jets will land in India today; The UAE will provide in-air fuel
These fighter jets will depart from Bordeaux in France and will be supplied with air fuel from the UAE. The next group of Rafale will come in April.
from hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India will receive three Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday, which will join the Golden Arrow Squadron in Ambala. These fighter jets will fly directly from France and will be supplied with air fuel from the UAE.
These planes are expected to land in Gujarat at 19:00. Fresh induction will bring the squadron strength to 14.
The next group of nine Rafale fighter jets will arrive in April. Of these, five will be deployed at Hashimara Air Base in West Bengal.
Emmanuel Lenain, France’s Ambassador to India said on Tuesday that five additional Rafale planes will be transported to India by the end of April.
The ambassador said, “it is a matter of great pride that we have been able to deliver on schedule and even ahead of schedule, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.” Ambassador Lenain was speaking in Kochi.
The Rafale fighter is powered by two M88-3 Safran engines with a 73 Kilo Newton propulsion. Equipped with smart line weapon systems and designed for optimal opponent damage.
The aircraft began joining the IAF in July and August last year and was quickly operationalized by the Air Force in the shortest possible time. The planes are set to patrol along China’s front in eastern Ladakh and other fronts.
India had ordered 36 of these fighter jets from France in September 2016 and by the end of April, more than 50 per cent of these fighters would have arrived in India.
Twin-engine Rafale aircraft are capable of performing a variety of missions such as ground and naval attacks, air defense and air superiority and reconnaissance.
