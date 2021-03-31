TTD to reduce darshan tokens to 15,000 from 22,000perday- New Indian Express





from Express News Service TIRUMALA: With the peak of Covid-19 cases across the country, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to reduce the issuance of free Darshan (Sarva Darshan) tokens. TTD is also considering its previous decision to resurrect Arjitha Sevas from April 14 in view of the increase in Covid cases. He also issued a series of new Covid guidelines for pilgrims. “We have decided to reduce the issuance of Sarva Darshan arguments to 15,000 per day from the current 22,000 and this will be implemented from April 1,” TTD AV Additional Executive Officer Dharma Reddy told the media on Tuesday. For April, 25,000 darshan slots with Rs 300 tickets have already been booked. After reviewing the situation, the slots will either be canceled or postponed, he said. “We reviewed the situation and decided to allow only 45,000 worshipers a day to have Darshan from April 1,” he said. Of the 69 new infections reported in Tirupati on Tuesday, 10 TTD employees tested positive. Further, he said worshipers should wear the face mask obligatorily at Vaikuntam Queue Complex, Srivari temple, Anna Prasadam Bhavan, Kalyana Katta and other places. At the temple, TTD had decided to resume practices it had previously pursued, including maintaining physical distance, promoting Covid awareness, and other preventative measures, to keep the coronavirus away. The TDP also decided to provide accommodation for only two people in one room. Has started cleaning all vehicles in Alipiri. On Monday, a total of 9,083 fans (both Rs 300 Sheeghra Darshan, Sarva Darshan and virtual ticket holders did not show up for Darshan in view of the increase in Covid cases. TTD has nothing to do with hair grabbing: Addl EO Responding to reports that 120 bags of toned human hair seized at the Mizoram-Myanmar border by Assam Rifles belong to the Tirumala temple, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said TTD has nothing to do with toned hair after have sold them to a bidder. TTD has set up a perfect system for storing, processing, treating and transporting toned hair and there is no scope for any misuse in the process, “he said, adding that TTD’s responsibility ends with delivering toned hair to the successful bidder. “Dharma Reddy said they are in contact with police Assam Rifles and Mizoram, who are still investigating the hair smuggling, to find out the details.” Toning is held in many temples across India and bags caught hair may have come from anywhere, “he said. Preventive measures

Thermal scanners installed in Anna Prasadam centers and counters for sharing rooms

Worshipers should wear face masks and cleansers

Admirers allowed at Alipiri checkpoint after 1pm for their next day

Pedestrian pilgrims to be allowed to Alipiri and Srivarimettu after 9am for their next darshan day

Fans allowed to enter Vaikuntham complex just half an hour before their assigned darshan photo

Worshipers should maintain social distance in all places in shrines

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos