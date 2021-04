Germany, France concerned over presence of Chinese ships near tire claimed by Philippines

ANI |

Updated: 31 March 2021 06:10 ISSHT

Manila [Philippines], March 31 (ANI): Germany and France have joined a number of countries to express concern over rising tensions between China and the Philippines over a controversial South China Sea reef where more than 200 Chinese ships are anchored.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Michele Boccoz, the French Republic’s ambassador to the Philippines, said Germany and France are concerned about the latest developments in the South China Sea.

“Germany and France are concerned about the latest developments in #SouthChina that have created tensions between neighboring countries. We urge to refrain from measures that endanger peace, stability and security in #IndoPacific,” wrote Michele Boccoz.

Earlier this month, the Philippines said more than 200 Chinese ships had gathered in a controversial reef in the Western Philippine Sea.

In an unusual announcement posted by the Office of Presidential Communications Operations (PCOO) on its Facebook page, the National Task Force in the Western Philippine Sea said the ships were “assembled” at Julian Felipe Reef, the Philippine official name for Whitsun Reef. Manila Times reported.

Julian Felipe Reef is a large shallow shallow boomerang-shaped reef 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan and northeast of the banks and reefs of Pagkakaisa or Union Reefs. Reef is claimed by both China and the Philippines.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter on Monday morning that the US “stands with our ally, the Philippines” in the face of what he called China’s “naval militia” gathering in the Whitsun Reef in the Spratly Islands. “We will always stand by our allies and stand for the rule-based international order,” he wrote.

The Philippine Air Force has maintained air patrols on Chinese reef fishing vessels. Meanwhile, their air force has made repeated calls to Beijing for their withdrawal from the area, Al Jazeera reported.

In response to Chinese ships, the Philippine foreign ministry has launched a diplomatic protest against China as Philippine navy ships and coastguards have been deployed in the area to monitor the situation.

“We are ready to defend our national sovereignty and protect the Philippine naval resources,” said Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

An international tribunal in The Hague in 2016 upheld the Philippines claim for reef as part of its exclusive economic zone, as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. However, the decision was rejected by Beijing, which claims more than 90 percent of the disputed South China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

China has stepped up its naval activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea in recent months, in part in response to Beijing’s concerns about the growing US military presence in the region due to escalating Sino-US tensions. .

The rise of Beijing’s claim against claimants in the East and South Seas has resulted in an unprecedented deal across the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos