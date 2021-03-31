Opposition wants Hafeez, Babar in ECL – Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties on Tuesday called for a review of all agreements signed by Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Minister of Finance with International Donors and putting his name with that of former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Nadeem Babar Oil on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from flying abroad .

The demands came separately from the leaders of the two major opposition parties, the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N) and the People’s Party of Pakistan (PPP) which have faced disagreements over issues of resignations from assemblies and opposition leaders in the Senate. , though they were part of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), which is also sitting on opposition benches but not part of the PDM, on Tuesday urged the government to also remove Pakistan State Bank (SBP) Governor Baqir Raza and announced the launch of a Go IMF Go nationwide campaign.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday removed Dr Hafeez Shaikh and gave the finance portfolio to Industry Minister Hammad Azhar as an additional charge. Mr Shaikh was reportedly fired because the prime minister was unhappy with the country’s rising inflation. Mr. Shaikh’s replacement is believed to be an offshoot of the IMF program.

JI demands removal of SBP governor as well, announces launch of anti-IMF campaign

Just three days ago, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar at a press conference announced that SAPM on Oil Nadeem Babar had been asked to resign from his position during the final years of the fuel crisis. Mr Umar had said that Prime Minister Khan had asked Mr Babar to step down for a 90-day period during which the Federal Bureau of Investigation would conduct a forensic investigation into the criminal acts that led to the fuel crisis.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said those suspected of destroying the national economy and selling Pakistan’s sovereignty to the International Monetary Fund should be put behind bars.

Ms. Aurangzeb, who had served as information minister in the previous PML-N government, said the reshuffle of the prime minister’s cabinet was nothing more than a game of musical chairs and could not escape the catastrophic situation created by government Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The fish stinks from the head and if the elected, incompetent and corrupt Prime Minister is not removed, this change of faces will not serve any purpose and will not hide the mistakes made by this imposed regime, she said.

Since when was the sentence for corruption reduced to dismissal? she asked. She recalled that previously Jahangir Tareen was simply removed from the party office for the alleged $ 400 billion sugar robbery; Nadeem Babar was sent home to sleep off Rs122 billion’s alleged corruption in LNG; and Aamir Kayani was ousted from the cabinet for allegedly stealing Rs500 billion in medicines. She said all of these people should have been in jail.

In a statement, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that after the dismissal of the finance minister, all agreements with the IMF needed to be reviewed. He said that by sending the minister’s package, the government had acknowledged its failure and incompetence. He said agreements signed by an incompetent person could not be imposed on the nation.

Hours after the media reported the news about the removal of the finance minister on Monday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a tweet called it a PDM victory. The PTIMF minister had to be elected to continue the defeat after & the Senate made it impossible. Now the government acknowledges that inflation is rising on the rise due to its failed policies. The parliamentary opposition was more effective against this regime, he wrote on Twitter.

Both Dr. Shaikh and Mr. Babar have so far preferred to remain silent on the development.

Meanwhile, JI Emir Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the PTI government for its proposed plan to give the SBP under total IMF control through an ordinance, saying it would consider Pakistan’s nuclear power drowning and denial of its autonomy. his financial.

All political and religious parties will have to adopt a unanimous stance on this vital issue by rising above political differences and considerations, Mr Haq said as he spoke to the media after addressing a meeting at the Ulema Academy.

The JI emir urged the prime minister to immediately reverse the decision to make the SBP independent from Pakistan controlled and directly controlled by the IMF through his employee acting as governor of the SBP. He claimed that the situation was tantamount to becoming the IMF agent as Pakistan’s financial deputy, who would not be accountable to the country’s judiciary, law enforcement agencies and parliament, nor would his actions be responsible for any control or legal action under land laws.

Mr Haq warned that JI would not tolerate such a black slave law and would launch a nationwide movement against it. He said the current SBP governor had previously served in other Muslim countries like Egypt, where his policies had left the economies of these countries completely paralyzed and thus taken over by the IMF in a similar way now being done in Pakistan .

