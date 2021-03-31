Covid 19 coronavirus: Govt says Kiwis should be able to come home – regardless of risk level

Look: Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gets his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, just like Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

The government has no plans to close travel routes from Covid hotspots, such as India, because Kiwis have the right to come home despite the Covid risk they pose.

But Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is looking for other ways to help keep communities free of Covid, including pre-departure testing, training areas at MIQ facilities and whether travelers can return to New Zealand to stay numbers down on flights that are more likely to be infected with covid.

His comments follow a call from Otago University public health experts to strengthen safeguards to keep New Zealand communities free of Covid, including having fewer immigrants from the UK, US and India – countries where Covid remains unbridled.

They also suggested placing travelers from high-risk locations on MIQ facilities away from urban centers, vaccinating them on arrival, eliminating separate areas of MIQ used for smoking or exercise, and mandating saliva-based testing. PCR for MIQ workers.

Today there were two new cases in MIQ – both arrived at Emirates flights from India in recent days and tested positive on day 1 or day zero.

This follows the pattern in recent weeks of most Covid cases in MIQ coming from India with an Emirates flight; on March 27, for example, there were 10 people who later came out positive.

“This is a very full flight and it definitely comes from a place where Covid-19 is very rampant,” Hipkins said.

But he said he had no plans to stop Kiwis returning home from Covid hotspots.

“We have always been clear and the position will not change in this regard, that the citizens and residents of New Zealand should be able to return home.”

This particular flight brought medical supplies to New Zealand – but he said it might be possible to cut passenger numbers.

“I did not have full advice on this, but we can relocate those passengers on different flights so they will just come through another route.”

He was also awaiting more advice to check the integrity of pre-launch tests, following reports that fake certificates could be purchased in India.

He said the government was also looking into whether any of the MIQ facilities should be closed – the contracts are for renewal at the end of April.

“Are there things about some of those facilities that make them less convenient? One of those things is if there is no area nearby where people can go outside, and we will have to transport them with bus at a reasonable distance. “

Yesterday MIQ chief Brigadier Jim Bliss announced the changes following a series of bugs that saw a Covid-infected returnee share a bus ride to a training area with others who then extended their MIQ stay.

The person who tested positive had a headache in the previous days and should not be allowed to go on the bus, and those on the bus failed to sit in the same places on the return leg.

The people on the bus also had no masks and had come from different places – meaning that groups of passengers were mixed.

The new rules include the use of double-decker buses – one for the driver and one for the returnees – and the provision of a verbal notice at the beginning of each journey about wearing masks at all times and landing at and from the same place. exercise area.