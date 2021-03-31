Manipur lifts order to deny food, aid to Myanmar refugees





Guwahati: In what has led to serious embarrassment for the Manipur government, it has been forced to issue an administrative order prohibiting district administrations and civil society organizations from opening shelters or providing food for Myanmar refugees who may have crossed the border after ongoing military action against agitating civil society protesters against the coup. The State House Department, in an order signed by Mr. Gyan Prakash on March 26, had stated that only medical care could be provided in case of “serious injuries” for “humanitarian considerations”. The announcement was addressed to the deputy commissioners of the border districts – Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Churachandpur – next to the international border with Myanmar. “People trying to enter or seek shelter should leave politely,” the order said. “Aadhaar registration should be stopped immediately and Aadhaar registration tools should be kept secure,” he added. The order was issued on March 26 – when large-scale violence by security forces was reported in Myanmar that led to the deaths of 114 protesters. The same day, the Indian government decided to send representatives to take part in a military parade organized by the coup leaders. The pro-democracy movement in Myanmar had then asked why “one of the largest democracies in the world” sent a representative to “shake hands with generals whose hands are wet with our blood”. “Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, who is supporting the government in exile and has broken away from the military junta, has called on all border states in India to provide shelter for all those leaving Myanmar as he reminds them:” “Both countries have a long history, let’s never forget that.” The situation along the international border with Myanmar in Manipur and Mizoram still remains quite fluid, amid reports that large numbers of people are continuing to cross into India for shelter. The first Manipur government order was criticized by various neighborhoods on social media, including former national security adviser Shivshankar Menon, who called the order “beyond shame”. Following widespread criticism, the Manipur government on March 29 withdrew the previous order. In a new statement, the government said “the content of [earlier] the letter was misunderstood “and” the state government continues to provide all assistance “. Former Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Gautam Mukhopadhyay said the early circular gave a “very wrong message” to the people of Myanmar fighting for democracy. “The main concern seems to be to prevent a flood of refugees, but it is against sentiments, especially tribal sentiments, in the Northeast, which are in favor of victims of repression and conscientious objectors, and send a very wrong message to the Myanmar people who are fighting. for freedom and democracy, ”he said. Mr Mukhopadhyay expressed relief that the Manipur government had realized its mistake and withdrew the March 26 announcement. Although the previous order was withdrawn, some civil society leaders supporting the democratic movement in Myanmar noted that the border is still heavily guarded by Assam rifles, making it difficult for refugees to cross. Significantly, the Mizoram government had also issued instructions directing officials to provide shelter for those coming from Myanmar after the violence. However, the instructions were withdrawn after the intervention of the Union interior ministry. …

