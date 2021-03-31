Singapore could play key role in China’s ‘double turnover’ economy: FM





Beijing (The Straits Times / ANN): Singapore could play a key role in the externalization of China’s new “double-turnover” economic strategy and could be a base for Chinese companies seeking to expand in South Asia. Eastern, given the island- the state’s strong trade and logistical ties with China. China’s dual-turnover strategy aims to boost domestic consumption and support itself, while at the same time encouraging foreign investment and food supply in export markets. As a major regional financial hub, Singapore is also able to support China’s opening up of its financial and capital markets, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in an interview with China’s official Xinhua news agency ahead of his visit to Wuyishan province Fujian in south-east China Singapore has been China’s largest foreign investor for the past seven years and Singaporean companies can continue to capture the large Chinese market in areas where its expertise best suits the needs of China’s domestic economy, Dr Balakrishnan said in interview published on Tuesday (March 30)) The Singaporean Foreign Minister will meet and host a meal by his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Wednesday (March 31st). “We are well positioned to serve as a gateway for Chinese investors to enter Asian markets and opportunities, as well as a key hub to channel investment into China from the rest of the world,” he said, adding that a a quarter of all Chinese investment in Belt and Road countries went through Singapore. Despite the pandemic, China and Asean have also continued their economic cooperation and are working on updating their free trade agreement so that it “remains” fit for purpose “in a post-pandemic world,” Dr said. Balakrishnan. Chinese records show that Asean became its largest trading partner last year. The updated FTA will include new benefits stemming from the Covid explosion, such as the digital economy, public health and the reduction of non-tariff measures, he said. Asean also signed the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) last November with China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea, the world’s largest trading bloc, accounting for 30 percent of global GDP. “When RCEP enters into force, it will send a strong signal that our region remains committed to free and open trade. At the same time, the door remains open for other like-minded partners to join. with us, “he said. Dr Balakrishnan and Wang are expected to attend last December ‘s Joint Council for Bilateral Co – operation and discuss progress on agreements reached. Up to 10 agreements, ranging from food safety to the environment, were reached at this culminating meeting between the two countries. The two sides also agreed to work together in new areas such as public health. The two foreign ministers are expected to discuss the resumption of cross-border travel after the two countries successfully managed the Covid-19 blast and began preparing a vaccination program for their populations. Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore welcomes China’s recent proposal for mutual recognition of health certificates, adding that it was important to start early to make sure the systems are interoperable. The foreign ministers of Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines will also visit Fujian and meet with Wang in the coming days. – Straits Times / Asia News Network







