



NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of squabbles the Asian nation has introduced over wording it considers politically sensitive. The U.S. Space Agency has hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people of the Asian country with the reference on its website, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesman for the Beijing office dealing with issues related to the democratically governed island. The space agency should “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news conference in Beijing on Wednesday. or COMMENTARY published by People.cn on Monday described the incident as “unforgivable”. The website is run by the People’s Daily, the voice of the Communist Party. NASA allows net users register to send their name to Mars on a future flight. Taiwan appears as an option in a “country” discount box, just like the Vatican. It is unclear how long Taiwan has been named a site on the website, but more than 18 million people have registered. An email request for comment sent to NASA outside of regular business hours was not immediately responded to. Foreign companies often get into trouble with the Chinese government over political issues. Chinese net users last week called for a boycott of Hennes & Mauritz AB on an undated statement on its website saying it will not use cotton from Xinjiang region. Earlier: U.S. lawmakers ask Biden to make the trip from Taiwan easier The retailer was also criticized by the Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army. Western governments, including the US, accuse China of sending up to 1 million Muslim Uighurs to labor camps in Xinjiang. Beijing denies the allegations, saying it is fighting religious extremism and securing jobs. In 2018, American Airlines stopped referring to Taiwan as a country after pressure from the Chinese government. The Communist Party of China sees Taiwan as its territory, which should be taken by force if necessary. The government in Taipei rejects Beijing’s claim, insisting that Taiwan is already a de facto sovereign nation. – With the help of John Liu and Jing Li Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

