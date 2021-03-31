New Mexico organizers plan for International Balloon Fiesta





Organizers of ALBUQUERQUE, NM (AP) are planning for these years Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and spectators are likely to be allowed as ticket sales for the annual fall event are expected to start in July. The new exhibition of the Balloon Museum features women taking off by plane

Massive early morning climbs, fireworks and the launch of hot air balloons in special form attract hundreds of thousands of spectators from all over the world and hundreds of balloon pilots and their crews. The event of recent years was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity said Tuesday that the board of directors is committed to following the states’ public health mandates and will have status updates every month. The board also plans to identify health measures for pilots and guests by the time tickets go on sale. Of course, the measures could be updated based on the current environment and will be assessed as October approaches, Garrity said. New Mexico has enacted some of the country’s most restrictive rules to curb the spread of COVID-19. Despite the criticism, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials have argued that the rules were necessary because of the lack of access to health care in the state and the high number of people with existing health conditions putting them at greater risk. Some of the restrictions have eased in recent weeks as more counties have met state standards. But the mask mandate remains across the country. Vaccine acceptance expands to other states, New Mexico still leads in distribution

Under New Mexico color-coded system, a color is assigned based on the level of risk in a particular circuit. Risk is determined by two main metrics: a positive test rate below 5% and a new per capita rate of less than 8 per 100,000. A circuit that meets one of the standards over a two-week period may operate at the yellow level. A circuit that meets both standards is considered green, while those that do not belong to both are red. Those classified as turquoise have been able to stay stable at lower levels for a longer period of time. latest mapissued by the State Department of Health showed all but 10 of the 33 counties in New Mexico that act like green or turquoise. State officials have pointed to the risevaccination ratesfor the decline in spread. To date, more than 27% of New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated and this is expected to increase as New Mexico continues with its vaccination campaign.

