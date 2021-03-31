The latest blockbuster in the world most popular after the release of Netflix

BEND, Ore. The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, rose to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago.

Now, a new Netflix documentary called The Last Blockbuster has brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unpretentious location in an Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland.

Since the documentary aired on March 15, people from all over the world have sent flowers and called the store just to say thank you for staying open. In the back room, staff members have been busy packing thousands of online orders for t-shirts, hats and face masks, all of which have been made by Bend businesses.

The film focuses on the day-to-day managers of the store, which became the last in the world when Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, closed two years ago. Wasshte made by two local filmmakers who saw the history and nostalgia at the insistence of the shop.

It’s a little crazy, but it’s a very good thing, store manager Sandi Harding told The Bulletin in Bend. Well get a little crazy if it means keeping the store open.

Harding is the star of the movie, which peaked as much as the No. 4 movie in the United States since it aired on Netflix on March 15th.

The Blockbuster rental video store in Bend was already popular when it became the last place on Earth. It attracted visitors from all over the United States and as far as Taiwan and London.

Good for the store. Good for the community, said Harding, who has been stopped at the grocery store by fans who want to take her picture. And I can learn to live with my newly found fame as long as it is not confused with what we are doing every day.

The two Bend filmmakers behind the documentary, Taylor Morden and Zeke Kamm, had no idea if the store would stay open when they started filming in 2017. Morden said he has heard from people who call Harding a national treasure and say the store must remain open at all costs. He is pleased to know that movie attention on Netflix may be what keeps the store open.

For us to have a small part in helping the store stay open is amazing, Morden said. Not many documentaries actually fulfill the purpose of their story.

Bend Blockbuster does not intend to close. It has a stable rental agreement and the local owners, Ken and Debbie Tisher, have been renting the property since 1992, when it was a Pacific Video store. The store was privileged in 2000 and became a Blockbuster.

In its heyday, Blockbuster Video had 9,000 stores worldwide. But in-store video rental stores began to struggle with the growing demand for on-demand broadcasting services such as Netflix, which now offers the Blockbuster documentary.

In 2010, Blockbuster declared bankruptcy and by 2014, all corporate-owned stores were closed. This left locally owned franchises like the one in Bend to take care of themselves, and one by one, they closed.

When stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed in 2018 barely surpassed a Redmond, Oregon store, Bends Blockbuster was the only place left in the US. Then, in 2019, the only other Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, closed its doors, leaving Bend as its last store.

The film also reveals that Blockbuster had an opportunity to buy Netflix years ago, when the company was still a custom mail-order DVD service and had not become the dominant streaming service as it is now. The video empire leadership, however, saw Netflix as a niche market with limited potential and refused to buy it, according to documentary reports and previous news.

But beyond business details, the film touches on the nostalgia felt by people of a certain age as the world accelerates and personal interactions become less frequent, filmmakers said. Many people who watch it remember working on Blockbuster stores themselves or renting from them often in their younger years.

People were emotionally affected, Kamm said. I think it reminded people that we had this thing that was such an important part of our lives. Hopefully this reminds people to appreciate the things they have now.

The two filmmakers feel connected to Bend Blockbuster, even though the filming of their film has been done. They contact Harding regularly to find out if she needs more DVDs of their movies or movie posters to sell in the store.

I’m sure I will be involved with people in the last Blockbuster until they never close, Morden said. There is no way we will not be connected.