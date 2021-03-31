Soudah and Rijal Almaa: Where Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty, mild weather and cultural heritage come together

SOUDAH: Saudi Arabia is radically expanding its leisure, tourism and hospitality sectors as it opens up to international travelers. As the Kingdom strives to achieve its ambitious Vision 2030 goals to diversify its economy, an attraction in particular could give the tourism industry an ACE in the sleeve.

Soudah, home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level has long been known to locals for mild temperatures throughout the year. Along with its rich history and incredible scenery, this mountainous region has all the products of a top tourist destination.

The Soudah Development Company (SDC) was launched in late February by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to help Soudah and parts of the Rijal Almaa in the Assir region grow into a tourist attraction. world class destination

The 627 sq km developing area already enjoys a thriving inland tourism market, with its all-encompassing valleys, epic hiking trails, tranquil views of mountain peaks nestled between rain clouds and its unique cultural heritage.

Soudah and Rijal Almaa boast a combination of geographical, historical and cultural diversity that gives visitors an authentic sense of social connection and cultural immersion.

Saudi Arabia is extremely diverse, SDC CEO Husameddin Al-Madani told Arab News. One would think that Saudi Arabia is mostly desert with dry and hot weather, but there are beautiful and untapped destinations around the Kingdom.

To accommodate the planned influx of visitors, SDC aims to provide 2,700 rooms, ranging from luxury hotel apartments to glowing green beans. He also plans to build 30 new leisure attractions.

You are talking about longer zip lines, mountain coasts and inland activities, Al-Madani said.

In addition to the hotel rooms, they were also developing 1,300 second homes where you can own a summer home in this beautiful destination. Importers It is important to mention that we are investing heavily in infrastructure. We were also looking at advanced technologies for water management and waste management, and to minimize our footprint in this eco-sensitive destination.



Along with its rich history and incredible scenery, this mountainous region has all the products of a top tourist destination. (Supplied)

People will withdraw from Soudah for a variety of reasons, Al-Madani said. Among them will be visitors with a passion for heritage, others who want to immerse themselves in local arts and music, and people looking for new culinary flavors.

We also aim to attract adventure seekers, people who want to get in touch with nature and enjoy adventurous sports such as paragliding, mountain biking and mountain climbing. Plus another segment of people looking for wonderful or unique Wellness experiences where they can simply break away from their busy lives and come and enjoy the tranquil Soudahs environment.

But will the development of Soudah threaten the unspoiled natural beauty and authentic heritage of the area? Al-Madani points to the SDC’s mission, which is to preserve these precious, non-concrete attributes on them.



Soudah, home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level has long been known to locals for mild temperatures throughout the year. (Supplied)

We have strict guidelines as we open our development program to minimize our footprint, preserve the environment and also add to the beautiful nature around us, he said.

Without this nature, without tangible and intangible assets, our company and our destination will lose their competitive advantage.

Indeed, the company is valuing many historic assets in the area which may qualify to join the UNESCO World Heritage register.

Soudah and Rijal Almaa * SR11bn – Planned infrastructure investment in Soudah and Rijal Almaa. * SR29bn – SDC estimated contribution to Saudi GDP by 2030. * 2 million – Target in terms of annual visitors. * 8,000 – Permanent jobs projected directly and indirectly by 2030.

This is also one of our top priorities. It is not just about registering a site with UNESCO, but introducing an urban code as well as a conservation code that will ensure that these assets are here to stay and we minimize the negative impact on them, Al-Madani said.

That SDC has an ambitious long-term vision is further evidenced by its plans to bring great sporting events and activities from climbing to paragliding in the area.

In addition, we will invite and attract international competitions in the field of mountain biking and cycling and various outdoor activities, Al-Madani said.

It is a mountain destination that attracts even extreme sports. So we will see a wide range of activities, working with the Ministry of Sports, the Olympic Committee and various international organizations.



Husameddin Al-Madani, CEO of Soudah Development Companies. (Supplied)

That does not mean the local community will be left out or excluded from decision-making, Al-Madani said. Rather, residents will play an integral role in developing a success.

We see the local community as our true partners in delivering our mandate, our activities and our functioning. A unique advantage we enjoy at this destination is the generosity of the local community in which we live. The local community here has welcomed tourists for years, he told Arab News.

We think of the local community as one of our main competitive advantages and, most importantly, as true partners in the destination the company intends to launch.

Indeed, SDC is launching numerous programs to support the local community and ensure that recent social and economic development go hand in hand with its investments. These programs include training and professional assistance for small businesses.



About 40 million tourists visited Saudi Arabia in 2019, according to government figures, placing it 21st in the global rankings. If the Kingdom achieves its Vision 2030 goal, it will be ranked fifth in the world. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia aims to increase the annual number of tourist arrivals to 100 million by 2030. Only SDC hopes to develop a destination that will attract 2 million visitors by 2030.

About 40 million tourists visited Saudi Arabia in 2019, according to government figures, placing it 21st in the global rankings. If the Kingdom achieves its Vision 2030 goal, it will be ranked fifth in the world.

The global leisure, tourism and hospitality sectors suffered major setbacks in 2020 and 2021 as governments responded to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) by closing their borders to international travelers and ordering resorts and attractions to close.

A recent study by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) found that almost a third of destinations worldwide remain closed to international visitors.

Even when the blocking measures and stop schedule are gradually lifted, the decline in customers remains low as spending power is squeezed out by testing economic times.



The transformation of Soudah and Rijal Almaa into a recurring, sustainable year-round destination for residents and visitors is projected to contribute an estimated SR 29 billion ($ 7.73 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s GDP. (Supplied)

International tourism revenue fell by one billion, or 74 percent, in 2020, according to the UNWTO, which called it the worst year in tourism history and cost the sector $ 1.3 trillion in lost revenue.

While international travel has waned significantly over the past year, domestic travel has actually seen an 11 percent increase in Saudi Arabia since the start of the pandemic as troubled families seem closer to home for a short getaway.

According to the latest estimates by market research firm Euromonitor International, inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $ 25.3 billion by 2025 and thus help the sector recover from pandemic hurdles.

Transforming Soudah and Rijal Almaa into a recurring, year-round sustainable destination for residents and visitors is projected to contribute about SR 29 billion ($ 7.73 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s cumulative domestic production by 2030.

In a personal message to Arab News readers, Al-Madani said: Come explore the beauty and diversity of Saudi Arabia.

Come and explore its mountains and cultures, its beaches and sand dunes and, most importantly, take the time to learn about the beautiful local community living in these destinations, their generosity, their art, their music, their culinary experiences that will live with you for years to come.

—————–

Tweet: @HussamMayman