5 things learned by Mark Murphy after meeting virtual owners

GREEN BAY Mark Murphy addressed the media early Tuesday evening after the first two days of the NFL owners’ annual meeting, which is practically taking place for the second year in a row.

Here are five things the Packers President / CEO learned.

1. Packers will have to give up a home game to play internationally at some point in the next decade, but it has not been determined when.

Like a league made the transfer in a regular season with 17 official matches, his announcement also included a new structure for international series.

Starting in 2022, each season the four teams from a given division will play an international game in the same year, giving up a home game to do so when those clubs have a ninth home game based on the waiting rotation for the 17th match. The international game would be considered a game with a neutral site.

This structure will ensure that every team in the league will play internationally at least once in the eight-year period. The Packers are the only team in the NFL that has not yet played an international game, in part because of the organization’s refusal to give up home games, which are so vital to the local economy in the league’s smallest market. The new approved proposal will require the Packers to give up a home game every eight years to play elsewhere, but in just one year he otherwise has eight home games with regular season.

Locations currently being viewed for the international series include London, Mexico City, Munich and Berlin, while future considerations could include Canada, Brazil, China and Australia, Murphy said.

As to whether the Packers will be scheduled for the early stages of the new eight-year rotation because they have not yet played off, Murphy could not say.

“We are the only team (not to play internationally), but I do not know how the league can look at this,” he said.

2. Switching to three pre-season games will lead to a longer break between the final summer match and the regular season.

Murphy said with the reduction to three games of the pre-season, what had been Week 4 of the pre-season will essentially become a bye week, giving teams a longer break between the end of the pre-season and the start of the regular season.

“One of the sincere hopes is that you will have more teams to play (pre-season games) on Saturdays and weekends,” Murphy said.

Short weeks leading up to pre-season games will hopefully be eliminated. The blocked schedule of ending the camp of a pre-season final match on Thursday, followed by list cuts two days later, and then the start of regular season practice immediately will also no longer be an issue to t ‘ navigated.

Murphy expects list cuts to occur during the Labor Day weekend, but teams can build in more days between the third / final pre-season game and when roster decisions are made.

3. The off-season program this spring could end up being a hybrid of virtual and personal work, and common practices remain under consideration for the training camp.

The league is still negotiating with the players union how to handle the next off-season program and no agreement has been reached. Murphy suspects it will be a hybrid program, starting virtually and then moving on to personal practices.

Regarding the training camp, the new schedule structure will have the championship handling the entire assignment of opponents of the season, rather than the clubs managing that task on their own.

But teams can still look at scheduling joint practices with other teams, which means that two teams scheduled to play each other in the pre-season can discuss the visiting team traveling a few days in advance to practice together before the game.

Murphy predicts that Head Coach Matt LaFleur will look at these opportunities, as the Packers did with the Houston Texans in 2019. Joint practices were phased out in 2020 due to COVID protocols.

4. Having full stadiums in the fall is a real hope.

Murphy said the strong pace of vaccinations currently is a good sign that Lambeau Field could be full again at some point in 2021.

“We will do everything we can as a league and as a Packers organization to encourage people, as soon as you are able and qualified, to be vaccinated,” he said. “This is really the key. As soon as we are all vaccinated, we can get back to a sense of normalcy and hope to have a full stadium.

“As for planning for it, we will be flexible. I think I hope for the best and I plan for what could be worse. I am optimistic that things are growing to a point where we hope to to be able to expect all our fans this season “.

5. Packers will not receive a reply for retaining NFL 2024 Drafts for another six months.

Green Bay is among the candidates to host the 2024 draft and Murphy said the organization submits a marketing plan, which was approved by the league. But a final decision on the 2024 host will not be made until the owners meet in October.

“We thought it might be the May meeting,” Murphy said. “I think the championship office wanted to de-inform (after this year’s draft in Cleveland). So that gives us a little more time.