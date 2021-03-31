Philippine domestic worker in Hong Kong who was fired after being diagnosed with cancer





(Agence France-Presse) – 31 March 2021 – 1:16 pm

HONG KONG, China – A Philippine who was fired as a domestic worker in Hong Kong after being diagnosed with cancer – a case that exposed the vulnerability of low-wage foreign workers – has died, a friend confirmed on Wednesday. Baby Jane Allas, 40, was told she had stage III cervical cancer two years ago and was immediately fired by her employer, who cited the illness as the reason for the termination. The single mother of five immediately lost her right to health care and had to apply regularly for visa extensions while navigating Hong Kong’s legal and immigration systems while battling cancer. Supporters funded her crowd and Allas had successfully overcome her cancer. But she died Saturday from complications related to a kidney infection. “Baby Jane died suddenly last weekend at her home in the Philippines,” Jessica Cutrera, a U.S. citizen in Hong Kong who led the people-funding campaign and took Allas inside, told AFP. “We are devastated by this, especially given her successful battle with cancer. She lived with us for almost a year during the war and its treatment and we are heartbroken by the news,” she added. Allas was awarded HK $ 30,000 in damages (US $ 3,860) by her former employer – who was greeted by a wealthy Hong Kong family of Pakistani descent – for sickness assistance, medical fees and wages instead of notification. She returned to the Philippines last year but had hoped to return to Hong Kong for work. The Hong Kong Equal Opportunities Commission also took up its position earlier this year, launching a separate discrimination case against its former employer. Cutrera, who also employs Allas’ sister, said the family hoped to continue pursuing the discrimination issue “in the name of her property”. “Her sister flew in today to be with the family and we are now focusing on finding what is needed for the surviving children,” she said. “We had residual funds we were saving for future care needs and we were able to use them to pay for her funeral and to cover the family for the next few months.” Nearly 370,000 domestic helpers work in Hong Kong. Most are poor women from the Philippines and Indonesia who work for low wages, often live in miserable conditions, and send many of their wages home to support their families. City authorities say the system is fair and that abuses are rare. But rights activists say domestic helpers are routinely exploited, with laws providing them with little protection. Experts say the agency’s steep fees, a requirement for maids to live with their employers, a minimum monthly wage of just US $ 4,630 (US $ 595) and rules requiring home-based workers to leave town quickly , leave maids extremely vulnerable to abusive or unscrupulous employers. The US State Department placed Hong Kong on par with Cambodia, Pakistan and Nigeria in the annual ranking of human trafficking, in part due to a lack of protections provided to domestic helpers.







