US News & World Report Releases 2022 Graduate School Rankings: How Schools Gathered in Ohio





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University and the University of Cincinnati consistently rank in the top 100 for degree programs in the 2022 US News & World Report ranking. The publication, known for ranking consumers in educational programs, uses different methods to rank each area of ​​postgraduate study. For example, this year, researchers brought in new data from the American Academy of Family Physicians for medical programs and added more debt indicators to law school. Breaking the rankings individually allows researchers to explore the factors that matter to each area of ​​study, although only a few of the areas take into account affordability or inborn debt. The business school ranking uses student placement as a factor, but does not use student debt, but the law school ranking uses the average debt for a graduation degree. Other rankings, as a group of nursing rankings, include research activity in rankings. Each student should review how the rankings were compiled by clicking the reading methodology at the top of the relevant page. The site also lists the most recent tuition enrolled for each program, but prospective students should enroll in schools to get the most up-to-date information as well as the latest scholarship and part-time tuition offers. Schools like CWRU and OSU also did well in the overall ranking of colleges issued for 2021, which were released in September 2020. The CWRU ranks first in Ohio for national universities and OSU ranks second. Here’s a look at how Ohio schools rank in graduation programs, though there are more areas to look for US World News and Reports Website The untouched schools are not included in these listings, but are included in the ranking website. When there is a ranking list for universities, it’s because US News grouped them together in those spots. Master in Business # 33 in general: Ohio State University # 81 in general: Western Case Reserve University # 110-143 in general: John Carroll University, Kent State University, University of Cincinnati Law schools # 40 in general: Ohio State University # 72 in general: Western Case Reserve University # 81 overall: University of Cincinnati # 116 overall: Cleveland State University (Cleveland-Marshall) # 119 in general: University of Dayton # 129 in general: University of Toledo # 134 in general: Akron University # 147-193 in general: Capital University, North Ohio University Master in Nursing # 9 overall: Ohio State University # 13 overall: Western Case Reserve University # 39 in general: University of Cincinnati # 71 in general: Kent State University # 81 overall: Cleveland State University # 97 in general: Ursuline College # 109 overall: University of Toledo # 119 in general: Akron University # 139 in general: Mount St. Joseph # 168-220 in general: Capital University, Wright State University Master in education # 28 in general – Ohio State University # 91 in general – University of Cincinnati # 103 in general – Kent State University # 111 in general – Bowling Green State University # 125 in general – University of Miami, University of Ohio # 178 in general – Cleveland State University # 185 in general – University of Dayton # 208 in general – University of Toledo # 211-277 in general – Findlay University See full ranking here

