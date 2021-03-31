Cleveland International Piano Competition to resume | Local News

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland International Piano Competition will resume from July 8 to August 11.
The event will adapt the traditional competition model to a virtual and personal hybrid format, with the semifinal and final rounds to be developed with the Cleveland Orchestra.
The Cleveland International Piano Competition is prestigious for being a milestone in our pianists’ musical journey, opening the door to career opportunities once in a lifetime, said Yaron Kohlberg, president of the Cleveland Piano, in a press release. As an organization its backbone is built to defend the future of piano music, it has never felt more important than now to innovate the performance landscape with a hybrid structure that creatively solves many security challenges and us allows us to create a path of opportunities for young artists to share their music with the world.
Piano Cleveland will invite all 28 contestants selected for the 2020 competition to compete for the $ 75,000 First Mixon Prize, a New York performance debut, managerial services and a registration on the Steinway & Sons label.
The first and second rounds will take place from nine countries: Cleveland (Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music), Boston (Burnes Hall at the New England Conservatory), Brazil (Estudio Monteverdi), Hamburg (Miralles Saal at the Staatliche Jugendmusikschule Hamburg) , Israel (Clairmont Hall at the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music), Moscow (Gnessin Academy Organ Hall), Paris (Cortot Hall), Tokyo (Tokyo Grand College of Music Hall) and Beijing (City Hall Concert Hall) Prohibited and Central Conservatory).
The first and second round virtual broadcast will take place on Thursdays to Sundays, from July 8 to July 25 and will be free.
The eight semi-finalists, selected by the international jury of renowned pianists, will perform 40-minute solo recitals at the Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art, including transcripts of folk music specially commissioned for the competition, July 29-August 1.
In addition, the semifinalists will be paired to perform two-piano works in collaboration. The four pianists will advance to the final round, first performing chamber music alongside the Ering String Quartet at the Cleveland Museum of Art, Aug. 3-4.
The final round, August 6-7, will end at Severance Hall, with four finalists performing with The Cleveland Orchestra.
The Cleveland Piano is working with the Cleveland Orchestra to follow all COVID-19 policies to ensure that safety guidelines are met to protect all musicians; the performed repertoire will reflect these policies.
The jury will conduct in a hybrid format involving five lawyers in person and three virtual lawyers.
The jury includes chairman Matti Raekallio (Finland), professor of piano at the Juilliard School; Michelle Cann (United States), piano faculty at the Curtis Institute of Music; Noriko Ogawa (Japan), professor of piano at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama; Linda Petrkov (Czech Republic), Vice President, Art Management at IMG Artists; Nimrod David Pfeffer (Israel), assistant conductor in the Metropolitan Opera; Margarita Shevchenko (Russia), 1995 CIPC first prize winner; Balzs Szokolay (Hungary), professor at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest and Weimar; Mira Yevtich (Serbia / Australia), co-founder of the Mariinsky International Piano Festival.
Tickets will be available in June. Contest performances will be streamed on the Cleveland Piano website and social media sites. Information about the competition and accompanying events will be available at pianocleveland.org.