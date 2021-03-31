Private restaurant restaurant event at BC ski resort called disgusting, embarrassing

No masks, mass gatherings and table dances.

A festive atmosphere inside a private restaurant at Big White Ski Resort on Monday evening has the management of the resort on the famous mountain near Kelowna.

The video captured on social media shows many adults having a good time Charley Fiton. The restaurant is not affiliated with the resort corporation, except that it is located in Big White.

Read more: BC health officials report 840 new cases of COVID-19, with no new deaths

Of course, from the resorts point of view, they were absolutely disgusted and quite, frankly, embarrassed, Big White Ski Resorts vice president Michael J. Ballingball told Global News on Tuesday afternoon.

(Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry) comes down with provincial health orders and this operator decided to put his alcohol and food on sale. And, obviously, the staff who were fired yesterday showed up and the party ignited until the police showed up on stage.

The story goes down the ad

Ballingall added that the restaurant operator decided he would do his best to sell as many products as he could. Whether he challenged the order or not, it was simply a clear disregard of the law and the common denominator of humanity of what they were trying to do here with the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

Global News has reached the restaurant operator.











9:16 BC officials announce new ‘breaker’ restrictions to curb COVID-19 transmission





BC officials announce new ‘breaker’ restrictions to curb COVID-19 transmission



The negative incident comes after a positive announcement on Friday, which saw Home Health declare that a long group of COVID-19s in Big White had finally been contained.

The batch was first reported in mid-December and quickly grew to 237 cases.

The resort is expected to close on April 11, but Ballingall said it damaged the resorts’ reputation.

The story goes down the ad











2:15 Okanagan ski resorts remain open despite Whistler Blackcomb closure





Okanagan ski resorts remain open despite Whistler Blackcomb closure



This is not just a terrible thing, terrible for the reputation of Big White Ski Resort, but for the industry in general, Ballingall said. This is something that does not need to happen.

We all know that there are pressures on everyone, and financial pressures as well as emotional pressures. But this operator took it upon himself that he would take advantage of the deadline and take advantage of some staff who had been laid off and they wanted to get mad, and that is what they did.











1:51 Mayor Whistler says recent closure of COVID-19 is ‘devastating’





Mayor Whistler says recent closure of COVID-19 is ‘devastating’



Ballingall also warned that unfortunately, for some of the staff that are still employed by us, if we identify them in the video, they would terminate our contracts with them.

The story goes down the ad

He also said the resort will call the restaurant owner for a morning meeting, stating that the resort will look at its options.

When the Prime Minister asked us to be responsible for our actions, that’s the kind of thing you saw directly in the video, people just ignored the orders of the provincial health officials, Ballingall said.

Not to wear a mask inside, not to sit at their table, no one cared about the others in that room last night. This worries us immensely and, indeed, we would do something about it.











0:43 Prime Minister urges young people to curb socialization amid recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers





Prime Minister urges young people to curb socialization amid recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers



See link »

<br />

