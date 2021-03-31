Lower Hutt’s move on climate change comes into question as long-term plan consultations begin





Residents of Lower Hutt may as early as next week have a say in the city's future, including proposals to double infrastructure spending and raise rates, but some locals have already raised concerns about the move. undertakes against climate change. On Wednesday, Hutt City councilors voted unanimously in favor of starting a public consultation on drafting a long-term council plan next Tuesday. It has budgeted to invest $ 582 million between 2021 and 2031 in its water network and $ 353 million in transportation projects and increase rate revenues by 5.9 percent over the next year. ROSA WOODS / Sende Residents of Lower Hutt have been asked to evaluate the city's future direction and budget. The hot topic at Wednesday's meeting, however, appears to be climate change, with councilors hearing two submissions from members of the public on the issue.

ROSA WOODS / Sende Hutt City Councilors voted unanimously in favor of unveiling its long-term plan for public consultation Wednesday. (Photo file) Active transportation attorney Matt Young asked why the council intended to spend millions on a new road connecting Wainuiomata and the eastern bays with State Highway 2 via an alternative route to one passing along the Petone coast when it claimed to take the change seriously. of climate. He said the council acknowledged it needed to act now against climate change: When I look at your plan and your budget I do not see that urgency. Duncan Ballinger, of Advocates for Climate Action, said the council had a legal responsibility to address climate change. He could not confirm whether the council was meeting those obligations as he would not yet read in detail the draft long-term plan, but said the organization would make a submission. Councilor Simon Edwards said he also had some questions about whether investing so much money in another route was the right decision. However, he said the road, known as Cross Valley Transportation Links, would be used by cyclists and buses as well as cars, and he was interested in hearing residents’ views on the project. Deputy Mayor Tui Lewis said the council was doing its best to mitigate climate change and residents should do their part. If they wanted more action on this issue, they would say so in their submissions. Mayor Campbell Barry said the long-term plan was for the community, so it was important for the council to get preliminary and honest feedback. Population growth was putting pressure on the city’s aging infrastructure and without significant investment its infrastructure was in danger of failing, he said. People can make submissions on the plan between April 6 and May 6.

