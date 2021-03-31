Myanmar military airstrikes have killed children, activists say





Many of the targeted villages are controlled by the Karen National Union (KNU), an armed ethnic group that holds large territories in border countries.

A 5-year-old boy died in a bombing Sunday and a 12-year-old girl was hit in the face by shrapnel, according to the aid organization Free Burma Rangers (FBR). The girl had come to Day Bu Noh village to attend school, the group said.

A high school in Dwe Lo Township was destroyed in an airstrike on Monday, but no casualties were reported while students were hiding, the FBR said. Then on Tuesday, six people were killed and 11 wounded in airstrikes near the town of Hsaw Hti.

In a statement Tuesday, the KNU condemned the Myanmar army bombing campaign. “Villagers, including minor children, have been killed by airstrikes,” the KNU statement said. “Many are injured.” CNN has not been able to independently verify these reports. Myanmar has been in turmoil since General Min Aung Hlaing toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government and installed a military junta two months ago. Protesters have taken to the streets almost every day, and workers in various sectors including healthcare and transportation have gone on strike, disrupting the economy. The military has responded by launching a systematic and bloody crackdown, firing on unarmed civilians in the streets while carrying out beatings, arbitrary detentions and overnight attacks on the homes of suspected opposition members. This weekend saw the bloodiest blow so far, with at least 114 people killed on Saturday. Myanmar security forces have killed at least 521 people since the coup, with more than 2,600 arrested, according to the Association for the Aid of Political Prisoners (AAPP). Rebel groups in ethnic states More than two dozen ethnic armed groups have fought against the Myanmar army – known as the Tatmadaw – and each other for greater rights and autonomy for and for 70 years. Fighting in some of these regions has escalated since the coup. Many ethnic armed groups, including the KNU, have come out in support of the protests and condemned the military occupation. KNU said it attacked a military post near the border with Thailand on Saturday morning. In its statement Tuesday, KNU said it took the post “to stop terrorizing villagers and allow people to return safely to their communities”. The rebels said Myanmar military troops were now moving into KNU-controlled areas, despite a ceasefire in force since 2015. “Thousands of Burmese military ground troops are advancing on our territories from all fronts,” the KNU statement said. “We have no choice but to face these serious threats posed by the illegal military of the military junta to defend our territory.” In a report in Myanmar’s military-controlled New Global Light on Tuesday, General Min Aung Hlaing accused the KNU of “dancing below the level of countries and organizations” opposed to the junta. The strike this weekend is the first in 20 years that airstrikes have been carried out in KNU-controlled territory, said David Eubank, founder of Free Burma Rangers. The group called on the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to its people fleeing the “attack” of the army and to put pressure on the ruling junta to stop using weapons against civilians. “We are very concerned about the safety and security of our civilians,” the statement said. Escape beyond borders Thousands of people have fled Myanmar to its neighboring countries, raising concern and alarm in the region about a possible influx of refugees. Since the airstrikes, 3,000 people have tried to cross the Salween River in Thailand and 2,000 have been pushed back, according to KNU. The Karen Women’s Organization (KWO) activist group, which operates inside Karen state and refugee camps in Thailand, confirmed the airstrikes had forced 10,000 people into the state from their homes, and 3,000 had crossed into Thailand. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday his government did not force those who entered the country. “There are a lot of people who have entered certain villages (on the Thai side), and when we found them, we talked to them. After we asked what their problems are in your country they said, there is no problem,” Prayut said during a press conference. “We did not force them (to return) with weapons,” Prayut added. “There is no way we can push them back if the fighting is still going on. But if there is no fighting now, can they go back to their home?” He had previously said that although his government did not want refugees to cross the border, they were preparing for a possible influx. Thailand has hosted tens of thousands of refugees in nine major camps along its border with Myanmar for three decades, following armed conflict, human rights abuses and the persecution of ethnic minorities by the Myanmar military. Most of those who crossed the border over the weekend are from the Mu Traw district, where the bombing is concentrated. Many of them are people who have already left their homes and are living in the Ei Tu Hta relocation camp. Hundreds have also traveled across western Myanmar to cross into neighboring Indian state of Mizoram. A network of locals and activists have helped facilitate their passage and are providing shelter for many of the homeless in India. The state prime minister has strongly opposed their deportation back to Myanmar, telling CNN earlier this month, “They are not criminals.” However, the federal government has not publicly announced what it will do with the new arrivals. Meanwhile in China, the Covid-19 blast has been blamed on those fleeing Myanmar. Yunnan Province, which borders southern Myanmar, uncovered nine Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, four of which are Burmese nationals. The Yunnan Health Commission launched a testing program across the city of Ruili and closed the city with suspended inbound and inbound trips. In a statement, the commission added that local authorities will crack down on illegal border crossings from Myanmar. Chinese officials also blamed Myanmar smugglers for an increase in cases in September, with Deputy Police Chief Ruili telling reporters that there were “asymptomatic Burma cases crossing the Chinese border illegally”. China, along with Russia, recently blocked the United Nations movement to condemn Myanmar’s military.

CNN’s Helen Regan contributed to this report.

