



Unidentified gunmen shot dead three polio workers in eastern Afghanistan, a day after health authorities launched a new vaccination push across the country. The three women were killed in two separate attacks in the city of Jalalabad, which has been ravaged by violence by Islamic State militants. The killings were the latest blow to the disruptive polyvirus vaccination campaign in Afghanistan to erase the devastating scourge of childhood. Afarmercalled Saifullah told AFP he had seen two of the killings after a pair of workers were chased by three gunmen. “The girls had stopped in front of a house and were knocking on the door. They were carrying a medical box and some papers,” he said. “The gunmen then approached and shot the girls before they escaped.” Charles Ross, American daffaires in charge of Kabul, said the killings demonstrated a total disregard for human life. Such attacks are a direct insult to the dream of Afghans to build a better life for their children. The European Union called the shooting a war crime. Henrietta Fore, executive director of Unicef, said the organization was “outraged” by the attack. Unicef ​​expresses its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the courageous vaccinators who have been at the forefront of efforts to combat the spread of polio and keep the children of Afghanistan safe from this disabling disease. First-line health workers should never be the target of violence. “They need to be able to carry out their activities to save lives in a safe and secure environment,” she said. The killing of three unnamed women came weeks after three women journalists were shot dead in the same city by Islamic State militants. Neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries in the world where the polyvirus remains endemic, but the disease is proving to be difficult to eradicate. Health workers have been unable to deliver drops to millions of children for nearly three years after the Taliban halted door-to-door vaccination campaigns in their territory. The Taliban had accused vaccinators of spying on fighters to direct airstrikes. The edict has left more than 3.3 million Afghan children unvaccinated, representing a large and growing group of young people in need, where the virus could cause unrest. Attempts to negotiate with the Taliban to regain entry have so far failed. The militants will only agree to allow vaccinators to deliver drops to focal points such as village mosques. Epidemiologists say such distributions will still lose a large number of children. Efforts to mediate local entry have also angered the Afghan government, which is fighting the Taliban. In January, Ashraf Ghani’s administration ousted a former United Nations polio expert, accusing him of getting too close to the Taliban. Mohammed Mohammed, the head of immunization for the UN-led polio campaign, was given just 24 hours to leave the country. Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security







