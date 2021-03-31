NIA court jails Pakistani terrorist LeT for 10 years for conspiracy to attack India: The Tribune India





New Delhi, 31 March A NIA special court here has sentenced a Pakistani LeT terrorist to 10 years in prison for plotting to carry out terrorist attacks in various places in India, including Delhi, after crossing into Jammu and Kashmir following instructions from his cross-border keepers, an official said Wednesday. Bahadur Ali, Pakistani terrorist Lashkar-e-Taiba, was convicted by the special judge for NIA cases in the Patial House Court on Friday under sections IPC, AI Act (P), Weapons Act, Explosives Act, Explosives Act Substances, Foreigners Act and Indian Wireless Telegraph Act. The court sentenced him to 10 years in prison and also imposed a fine. The case, registered in July 2016, concerns a larger plot hatched by LeT, a Pakistan-based banned terrorist organization, to carry out terrorist attacks in India, according to the NIA official. As part of the conspiracy, Ali, along with his two accomplices, Abu Saad and Abu Darda, all trained LeT terrorists, had illegally infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir with the intent of carrying out terrorist attacks in various locations. in India, including Delhi, under instructions from their Pakistan-based LeT holders and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the official said. Ali was arrested by Kupwara and a large number of weapons such as AK-47 rifles, barrel grenade launchers (UBGL), ammunition, grenades, UBGL shells, military map, wireless equipment, GPS, compass, Indian currency, coin fake Indian notes were seized from him, he said. During the investigation, Ali revealed details about recruitment, various LeT training camps, terrorist training of weapons, explosives and modus operandi to motivate newly recruited Jihad cadres and terrorist acts in India by LeT leaders and also details of LeT PoK launches, said NIA official. The NIA had filed an indictment against Ali in January 2017. Later, two other Pakistani terrorists LeT, Saad and Darda, were killed in a meeting in February 2017 in Kupwara. During the investigation, two accomplices / supporters of Ali, Zahoor Ahmad Peer and Nazir Ahmad Peer, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were also arrested, the NIA official said, adding that further trial in the case against the other defendants with leaflets charges were pending. PTI







