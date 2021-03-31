dbse board: DBSE holds first board meeting, discusses academic year 2021-22

NEW DELHI: The newly established Delhi School Education Board (DBSE) held its first body meeting on Tuesday, focusing on preparations for the 2021-22 academic year, among other agendas.

The special education board for Delhi was established on March 19, following its registration under the Society Registration Act, 1860. The Delhi Cabinet had approved the proposal to set up the DBSE on March 6.

Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Chairman of the DBSE, chaired the first meeting of the governing body and said the state education board will be crucial in providing high quality education for all school children. in the national capital.

In an official statement, the Delhi government said, “The agenda of the first meeting included the assessment regarding the registration of the Delhi School Education Board under the Society Registration Act, 1860, the DBSE constitution and its functioning by the 2021 academic session. -2022, and the evaluation of the members and appointed members of the general body of the board. ”

A senior official in the Delhi government education department told IANS, “Before the CBSE was unified, there were about eight wings under it, which included the Delhi Board of Higher Education (DBSSE) and others. But later “All of them were included under the CBSE umbrella. Therefore, DBSE is the first state education board for Delhi. There has been no special state education board in Delhi so far.”



Another official said a proposal to set up a special state education board was put before the cabinet during the regime of the late former Prime Minister Sheila Dikshi, but was not cleared up then.

The governance and coordination of the board will be overseen by a governing body headed by Sisodia, which also maintains the education portfolio. The members of the governing body will include education officials, experts in the field of higher education, government directors and private schools, teachers and parents as well as teachers from other fields.

After chairing the meeting, Sisodia said, “The work of the Delhi government in the education sector in the last six years has changed the perception of government schools in India. This board will introduce next generation reforms in education and changes in the assessment process. which will now be a 360-degree process where we will holistically assess a student’s knowledge, attitude and skills. ”

The government led by VET Delhi had presented on 9 March the annual budget for 2021-22, allocating a special amount of Rs 62 crore for this purpose.



“The purpose of DBSE is threefold. First, it will move away from the practice of learning on the ground and move towards giving a holistic picture to each student. Second, it will emphasize ongoing formative assessments. And third. , we want to encourage a growth mindset among students, which would be strengthened by making it part of regular assessment, “Sisodia said.

He further stated that the board will also empower teachers to reach their full potential by providing timely feedback on the specific actions they take to help each child in the classroom. With a more personalized and ongoing form of assessment, teachers will receive actionable contributions on how they can help students overcome the difficulties they may face in the classroom. He will further use an effective modern technology available to provide a personalized learning experience for students.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said during the post-budget press conference on March 9 that initially, about 20-25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated with DBSE from the 2021-22 academic session and the process will continue. He had also said that private schools would be welcomed under the board.

There are currently about 1,000 government schools and about 1,700 private schools in Delhi, and most of them are affiliated with the CBSE. Kejriwal had announced that all schools in the national capital would not be placed under the new education board immediately.