The COVID situation in India is going from bad to worse: Health Officer | Coronavirus pandemic news





The Ministry of Health tells states to take control of poor prevention measures now to prevent health care systems from being overloaded by an increase in cases.

The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in India is going from bad to worse, said a senior government official. We are facing an increasingly difficult and intense situation, more calmly in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk, Vinod K. Paul, chairman of the vaccine administration expert panel, told the health ministry’s weekly conference on Tuesday. India on Wednesday reported 53,480 new cases of coronavirus, data from the health ministry showed on the second day that cases have increased less than the day before. But the death toll was at its highest level since mid-December, according to a number of Reuters news agencies, with 354 people dying from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, bringing the total death toll to 162,468. Relatives in personal protective equipment perform last rites of a man who died of coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad, India [Amit Dave/Reuters] India has reported an increase in cases this month, with its richest state Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, accounting for most of its cargo. More than 68,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported Monday, the highest in a single day in five months. On Tuesday, at least 56,000 new cases were reported across India, with Maharashtra accounting for more than 31,000 of them. Paul said mutated strains were unlikely to be behind the crisis after a significant drop in January. On Tuesday, India’s health secretary bluntly told federal states to take measures to prevent mild coronavirus now to prevent health care systems from being overloaded by an increase in infections. The current increase in cases has the potential of an overwhelming health care system if not controlled now, Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states. Many districts in the country are seeing groups of cases emerging due to specific events and / or places where the gathering takes place, or where large numbers of people are in close contact associated with a lack of appropriate COVID behavior. Kashmiri health worker tests nasal swab sample for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir [Dar Yasin/AP] With more than 12 million cases of coronavirus reported since the outbreak began last year, India is the third most affected country in the world, after the United States and Brazil. Bhushan urged states to implement mask-holding and physical distancing and increase testing, tracking and quarantine, or else face huge costs. Despite the warnings, senior politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi herself, have addressed the rallies and meetings of tens of thousands of people, sitting or standing side by side, with only a handful of masks. Multi-phase elections in four major states began last week and will last until next month. Maharashtra is considering imposing stricter curbs as of Thursday, but opposition parties and industrialists have opposed a deadlock, saying it hurts the poor more. India has accelerated its nationwide immunization campaign by simplifying the process, opening more vaccination centers and restricting exports following criticism that more of its production was going abroad than for the population of India itself.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos