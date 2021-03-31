The Australian judge says the man who filmed the dying officers is hated





The judge was speaking at a pre-sentencing hearing after Pusey, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this month to several charges. He is expected to be sentenced on April 28 and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Pusey, a mortgage broker, was pulled over by officers for speeds of 149 kilometers (93 miles) per hour with his Porsche. Officers were discussing whether to lock the car when a truck entered them. She missed Pusey’s kick because at the time he was urinating on the side of the highway. As other witnesses rushed to help, Pusey pulled out his phone and made two videos of the scene. He magnified the faces and wounds of three male and one female officers, called the officers vulgar and said the scene was absolutely amazing and represented justice. Others at the scene urged Pusey to help, but he shrugged saying they were dead. He later pleaded guilty to public outrage, swift and reckless behavior. He also admitted to having ecstasy after returning positive tests for both ecstasy and marijuana at the time he withdrew. Defense attorney Dermot Dann said Pusey had asked him to apologize to the officers’ families. He was ashamed and was ashamed of the recording and what is said in the recording, Dann said. He said Pusey has a severe personality disorder, including anti-authority traits that played into his behavior at the crash site. He said Pusey had tried to get help for his condition. His lawyer said Pusey did not directly mock the dying officers and said there was room for mercy for him among the sentences. Dann said Pusey had spent nearly nine months in custody and for his release with a community correction order that would allow him to serve his sentence outside prison. But prosecutor Robyn Harper said Puseys’s actions were deliberate, heartless and deprived officers of the dignity they deserved in their last moments. The judge agreed that Pusey should be evaluated for community order prior to the sentencing hearing in late April. The man driving the truck, Mohinder Singh, pleaded guilty in December to 10 counts and is expected to be sentenced next month. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

