What the BJP Votes for the Kerala Assembly Elections Mean

Thiruvananthapuram / Guruvayoor: “NOTA (none of the above) should make history in the Guruvayoor constituency. BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] votes that would otherwise have gone for Nivedida [Mahila Morcha state president Nivedida Subramanian], must go to NOTA. But if you ask me to choose a candidate, I would say KUM Khader of IUML [Indian Union Muslim League] must win. In Thalassery, CPI AN M Shamseer (M) [Communist Party of India (Marxist)] must be defeated at all costs. ”

This was Suresh Gopi, the actor turned to Rajya Sabha MP and BJP candidate from Thrissur, speaking on a TV show the next day. He was answering a question about who his party would support in the three constituencies where BJP has no candidates. Gopis ad lib’s reaction on TV has put his party, which was already on its feet after garnering candidacies for two constituencies, Guruvayoor and Thalassery, in another arrangement.

On March 19, the nominations of BJP candidates Nivedida Subramanian from Guruvayoor and N. Haridas from Thalassery were rejected by the return officer as incomplete. The appointment of NDA partner and AIADMK candidate Dhanalakshmi Marimuthu by the Devikulam electorate was also rejected for similar reasons. However, the NDA decided to support S. Ganeshan, the rebel candidate for Congress, in this constituency.

Although BJP candidates approached the Kerala high court against the decision of the returned officers, the court refused to intervene after the election notice had already been issued. Subramanian, president of the women wing of Kerala BJP, and Haridas, president of the party’s Kannur district unit, are both senior BJP officials, thus intensifying the embarrassment. Both of them had failed to submit Forms 26A and B, which are the authorizations from the national and state chiefs of the party.

“What Suresh Gopi has said is not the decision of the parties, it may be his personal opinion and the party has nothing to do with it,” shrugged K. Surendran, the party president of Kerala state. “We will make appropriate decisions about who to support in Guruvayoor and Thalassery,” Surendran added.

The BJP later decided to support Dileep Nair, a candidate who submitted his nomination as part of a new outfit, the Democratic Party of Social Justice, which opposes caste-based reservations. In Thalassery, BJP has decided to support COT Nazeer, a former CPI (M) municipal councilor who is running as an independent. Interestingly, Nazeer had previously refused to support the BJP, citing political differences.

Although BJP leaders tried to downplay the issue, the prime minister and the ruling Left Democratic Front were too inclined to present it as evidence of their claims of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the United Democratic Front, which they call Co-Lea-B (Congress-League-BJP) alliance.

“It is not an Albanian. He is a very prominent figure in their party. “Other leaders would not have said it openly, but Suresh Gopi is not an experienced politician who could have cheated,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his daily press conference amid the campaign. It is clear that the UDF has an agreement with the BJP to win the constituency where the latter has a good share of the vote.Suresh Gopis’ statement revealed that the rejection of newspapers in the Guruvayoor, Thalassery and Devikulam constituencies is not just a mistake. clear that the UDF will help the saffron party in other constituencies what about qou.”

An unhappy RSS leader talks about a ‘deal’

The agreement has become a key word during this election campaign. This came to light when R. Balasankar, the former editor of the RSS spokesman Organizer, accused the BJP state leadership of entering into a deal with the CPI (M) after being denied a seat in Chengannur. “The party state leadership may have reached an agreement with the CPI (M) to lose Chengannur and Aranmula, to get some votes in Connie where state president K. Surendran is running,” a disgruntled Balasankar said in an interview. television. Although the BJP leadership did not find this “serious enough claim to respond”, the UDF tried to use it as a weapon against the CPI (M).

The claim did not get enough traction, even though it was flattened by a senior RSS man, perhaps because basic reality did not favor this argument. The statistics were also not in his favor. CPI (M) won the Chengannur seat in 2016 when Ramachandran Nair MA defeated MLA, PC Vishnunath of Congress. Nair garnered 52,880 votes while Vishnunath managed to garner 44,897 votes. The BJP candidate, then state president and now Mizoram governor SP Sreedharan Pillai, finished third close with 42,682 votes.

Two years later, in by-elections after Nair’s death, CPI (M) leader Saji Cherian held the seat with an increased majority. This time, Pillai collected only 35,270 votes. It should be noted that BJP had secured only 6,062 votes in 2011 when the Vishnunath Congresses had 65,156 votes and the CPI (M) s Sujatha 52,656 votes. In 2016, Nair could not increase the LDF vote share; he won the seat only because BJP had eaten into the congressional vote share.

“Chengannur is an electoral district that has historically favored Congress and the UDF. We could only enjoy the victory when BJP went into their pockets. It was the candidacy of Sreedharan Pillais that helped us indirectly. In the by-elections, BJP had retained a large proportion of their young voters. If BJP presents a strong candidate, the priority is ours. Then why should we make a pact with them? asked Saji Cherian, sitting MLA.

BJP workers on the ground dissatisfied

Claiming a tacit understanding with the BJP is not uncommon for the Congress-led UDF, as they had fielded joint candidates in two constituencies in the 1991 Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Interestingly both lost the battle, despite a shocking UDF victory across the state.

This time, the Guruvayoor and Thalassery fiasco has given more credence to the allegations made by the LDF, many political commentators observe.

“The difference between UDF and LDF in Guruvayoor is 15,000 votes. There is a popular perception that the IUML candidate has covered this gap well so far, ”said Nivedida Subramanian, who was the BJP nominee for constituency. “However, I do not predict the outcome, depending on many factors such as accusations against the government and other political issues. Our party has decided to support a candidate, so the party voters will stick to that, but I can not say for sure about the non-partisan votes we received for the last election. “

IUML candidate KNA Khader, a seasoned politician and orator, has faced LDF newcomer NK Akbar. KV Abdulkhader, the three-time CPI (M) MLA and a very popular leader, has been left out this time due to the parties’ three-term election policy for the election race. Khader had judged controversy while offering prayers in front of the famous Guruvayur Krishna temple, drawing attention from traditional Muslim organizations.

“I’m sure Lord Krishna will accept these rice flakes from me as a political puppet,” said Khader, who is an avid reader, adept at Hindu mythology and literature.

As it was widely celebrated outside Kerala as an example of the secular tradition of the states, the Left parties saw the red. “It was definitely an attempt to deceive Hindu voters, and to see what the turnout has been now,” noted Abdulkhader, the outgoing MLA of Guruvayoor. “Leaving aside political rhetoric, it can be seen that BJP supporters can easily vote for the IUML candidate rather than vote for us,” he added.

Many BJP field workers echoed the same sentiment.

“It is really unfortunate that we, the workers of BJP, have to campaign for a candidate whom we have barely heard. Nivedida vakil [she is a lawyer by profession] was a very good candidate. The last time she ran, there was a threefold increase in our share of the vote. After that when Suresh Gopi ran to Lok Sabha, we came second in many neighborhoods. This time, with the political atmosphere that was very favorable, we had a real chance to fight, “despair was evident in the faces of workers like Gireeshan, who has taken a month off from his job in the private sector in Tamil Nadu. Nadu for the election.

The humor is the same in Thalassery, despite the party deciding to support COT Nazeer, an independent candidate who had been CPI (M) municipal councilor.

“We are not sure that all our votes will complain about Nazeer. He was a staunch opponent of the BJP until recently. Moreover, the Congress candidate can attract more of our votes, as he is a devout Hindu, “said Sumesh, a BJP worker in Panoor, adjacent to Thalassery Town.

Impact of BJP

In the last assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections, the NDA including Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) had voted about 15% of the votes in the state. In 2016, they had won Nemon’s place at Thiruvananthapuram and came second in seven other segments, including Manjeswaram where they lost to IUML by just 89 votes. (Later IUML made the difference in the by-elections after the destruction of MLA BP Abdul Razzak.)

“In the last election we got more votes from the congressional camp. The Congress cabinet president who works with me in our ex-military organization votes for us. That is why we are sure we can keep the country, ”said an RSS feed prarakarake who wished to remain anonymous as he is a government employee. He has been actively campaigning for Kummanom Rajashekharan, the NDA candidate in Nemom.

With the entry of K. Muraleedharan of Congress, the equation has changed. Now the statistics favor CPI (M) candidate V. Sivankutty, if Muraleedharan gets about 30% of the vote. But the CPI (M) camp is cautious about the possible division of secular votes (by which they primarily mean Muslim voters).

Thiruvananthapuram Kazhakkoottam is another constituency where a fierce battle is taking place between Kadakampilly Surendran, the minister for temple affairs, and Shobha Surendran, the fire brand women leader and often BJP rebel. Dr SS Lal, a doctor who has any international exposure, is the UDF candidate there. With the minister at loggerheads, this has become the real laboratory of a new policy revolving around temples (read Sabarimala), religion and belief in Kerala.

Surendran began her high-tension campaign by comparing the minister to Poothana, the demoness in Hindu mythology. “He came as Poothana to eliminate Ayyappa fans. I am sure the voters will turn to Krishnas and give it to him moksha this time “, she said in an election meeting. The minister, who chose not to react to this, softened his stance on the Sabarimala case, saying “these were unfortunate incidents for which everyone regrets”, a statement which did not go well with the prime minister and other colleagues. his cabinet.

The CPI (M) leadership thinks the minister’s apologetic tone, which once again brought the Sabarimala issue to the forefront, was uninvited.

It is a fact that the exponential increase of the share of BJP / NDA votes was one of the main factors for the UDF quarrel in 2016. In the subsequent elections of Lok Sabha, a massive double consolidation of minority votes and Hindu votes after the Sabarimala fiasco returned tables in their favor, as the NDA could not take advantage of their struggle to protect temple traditions. But an incredible comeback from the LDF, boosting Vijayan’s popularity, has done it again. The bottom line is that even if the BJP-led NDA cannot go to the assembly, their share of the vote could once again be crucial.

Rajeev Ramachandran is a Kochi-based freelance journalist.